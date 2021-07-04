According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market (Deployment Model – On-premise and Hosted; Type – Onshore and Offshore; Application – Seismic Processing & Imaging, Data Interpretation & Modeling, Reservoir Engineering, Drilling & Production) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025”, the global exploration & production (E&P) software market was valued at US$ 2.92 Bn in 2016.
Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/exploration-and-production-e-and-p-software-market
Market Insights
Exploration & production (E&P) software refer to set of software solutions designed for the upstream segment of the overall oil & gas industry. These software are developed for a wide array of applications including seismic processing & imaging, mapping, data analysis, reservoir & geological modeling and production planning. Depleting oil & gas resources is one of the major factors fueling the overall E&P software market growth. Due to rapidly exhausting resources, there has emerged an extensive need for discovering new resources for extracting oil & gas products.
Subsequently, E&P companies now have greater spending on exploration processes, resulting into remarkable demand for related software solutions. In addition, E&P companies are now more emphasized towards minimizing their operational costs in the overall exploration-to-production process. Using E&P software modules enables the companies reduce much of their guesswork and minimize the risk involved in drilling process.
The overall E&P software market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, operation type and application. Based on the mode of deployment, the market is segmented into on-premise and hosted E&P software. As of 2016, the on-premise E&P software segment leads the overall market, in terms of revenue. Further, on the basis of type of operation, the market is categorized into onshore and offshore oil & gas operation. The market is segmented, based on the applications, into seismic processing & imaging, data interpretation & modeling, reservoir engineering and drilling & production.
Competitive Insights:
The overall E&P software market is quite competitive in nature with the market players emphasizing on providing up-to-date and seamless software solutions. E&P software vendors focus on providing better support, improved data security and additional functionalities to the existing software solutions. This is typically achieved by working on periodic software/module upgrades so as to ensure the consumers (E&P companies) can efficiently process and visualize the geological data. Additionally, companies are now more inclined towards enhancing their cloud-based offerings due to increasing penetration of the technology. This is experienced as a result of increasing efforts by the E&P towards reducing their IT costs.
Key questions answered in this report
- What are the current market trends and dynamics in the exploration and production e and p software market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?
- Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029
- Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?
- Which is the largest regional market for exploration and production e and p software?
- What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?
- The worldwide market value of the exploration and production e and p software market in 2019 and 2020
- Which are the key trends driving the global exploration and production e and p software market growth?
- Who are the leading service providers in the exploration and production e and p software market worldwide?
About Acute Market Reports
Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,
New York, NY 10008
United States
Email: [email protected]
Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662
Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com