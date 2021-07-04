E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market To Cross The US$ 700 Mn Mark By 2025

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “E-beam Wafer Inspection System Market (Type – Less than 1 nm, 1 nm to 10 nm and more than 10 nm) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025”, the global e-beam wafer inspection systems market to cross the US$ 700 Mn mark by 2025.

Market Insights

E-beam wafer inspection system refers to a semiconductor fabrication tool, based on electron beam scanning. It is used in semiconductor manufacturing process in order to detect any defects in the wafers prior to final packaging. While optical wafer inspection systems have been the preferred choice for semiconductor wafer inspection, e-beam inspection systems have been witnessing decent adoption in the semiconductor manufacturing industry since the past few years.

Growing proliferation of consumer electronics, mobile devices and other appliances is the biggest factor pushing forward the overall semiconductor and electronics industry. Due to growing population globally, coupled with discretionary income, the electronics industry has witnessed high growth over the past couple of decades. Semiconductor and electronics is one of the most dynamic industry verticals observing frequent technological advancements and miniaturization. Subsequently, there has emerged a grave need for effective semiconductor fabrication tools.

Another major factor supporting the market growth is the superior advantages of these systems, in terms of defect detection, over optical inspection method. Optical inspection systems are being stretched till nearly 10 nm for inspecting semiconductor wafers. However, with continuous efforts in miniaturization of electronic circuits, more accurate inspection methods are required that can be stretched beyond 10 nm. E-beam inspection systems are capable of working in the range of 2 nm making it highly suitable for inspecting semiconductor wafers. However, major disadvantage of this tool is slow throughput resulting in high manufacturing time.

The e-beam wafer inspection system market is segmented on the basis of type and geographical regions. Based on the product types, the market is segmented into less than 1 nm, 1 nm to 10 nm and more than 10 nm. As of 2016, the market is led by the more than 10 nm inspection resolution segment, contributing to more than forty percent of the total market revenue. Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Some of the leading players operating in the market include ASML Holding NV, Applied Materials, Inc., KLA-Tencor Corporation, Lam Research Corporation, NXP Semiconductors NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation and others.

