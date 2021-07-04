Automotive Automatic Transmission Market Set To Expand With A CAGR Of 4.9% During The Forecast Period 2017 To 2025

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Automotive Automatic Transmission Market (Type – Conventional, Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT), Automated Manual, Dual-clutch Automated Manual; Fuel Type – Gasoline, Diesel, Hybrid, Others; Vehicle Class – Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV), Off-road Vehicles) – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2025” the global automotive automatic transmission market is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2017 to 2025.

The automotive automatic transmission market is majorly driven by the rising automotive industry worldwide. With the continued efforts towards enhancement of automotive performance, automatic transmission systems have emerged among the most sophisticated components of automotive vehicles. Due to growing discretionary income of the people globally, consumers are now turning towards more comfortable vehicles that offer better driving experience and less hassle. As a result, the overall automotive automatic transmission industry is estimated to witness robust growth during the forecast period.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, fuel type, vehicle class and geographical regions. Based on the type of automatic transmission, the market is categorized into conventional automatic, continuously variable transmission (CVT), automated manual and dual-clutch automated manual. On the basis of fuel type, the automotive automatic transmission market is further segmented into gasoline, diesel, hybrid and others.

As of 2016, the market is dominated collectively by the diesel and gasoline segments. The two segments collectively contribute to more than two third of the overall market revenue. Based on the vehicle class, the market is segmented into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles (LCV), heavy commercial vehicles (HCV), off-road vehicles and others. As of 2016, the market is led by the passenger vehicles segment accounting for nearly one third of the total market revenue.

Competitive Insights:

The overall automotive automatic transmission market is quite fragmented in nature with large number of manufacturers worldwide. The concentration of these equipment vendors is centered majorly in Europe and Asia Pacific region. This is majorly due to the presence of huge automotive manufacturing industry in these regions. Market players typically rely upon their partnerships with the automobile manufacturers for consistent business. One of the major challenges for these players is to comply with the norms and regulations enforced towards emission control. As a result, the market witnesses significant competition depending upon the intensity of regulations in a given region. Some of the major companies operating in the market include Continental AG, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen, BorgWarner, Inc., Delphi Automotive, Eaton Corporation, Magna International, Fiat Powertrain Technologies, Tremec and others.

