According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Female Hygiene Products Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global female hygiene products market is expected to reach over US$ 51 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Feminine hygiene refers to personal care products and regimen required by women to lead a healthy life. Feminine hygiene includes products used for intimate hygiene regimen. Currently, rising concerns for hygiene among women have caused an uptick in the demand for feminine hygiene products across the different countries. Women have become more concerned about health concerns, particularly related to feminine hygiene. Changing lifestyle is creating a positive influence on the female hygiene products market. The rise in the number of working women is anticipated to augment the demand for feminine hygiene products in the coming years.

On the basis of product type feminine hygiene products segmented into wash/gel, wipes and moisturizer. In year 2016, feminine wash, gels and rinse form the largest product segment in the feminine intimate wash market. Product innovation, attractive packaging and growing prescriptions from physicians are the key factors that drive the demand for feminine wash products in various regions.

Feminine hygiene products are used across applications such as protection, whitening, revitalizing and moisturizing. In 2016, protection (antiseptic and antibacterial) carried major market share in the overall female hygiene products market due to high awareness in female population related to several chronic and acute infections occurred around the intimate parts of the body. Rising prevalence of urinary tract infections and STDs is among the key factors responsible for growth of female hygiene products market.

On the basis of sales channel female hygiene products market has been segmented into departmental stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, E-tailers and others. The others segment includes convenience stores, health and beauty stores discount stores, and warehouse chains. The supermarkets and hypermarkets held the largest share in female hygiene products market due availability of extensive product variants of feminine hygiene products in these stores. The variety in price points, private labels, product launches, broad product ranges, and discounts offered have increased the popularity of supermarkets and hypermarkets. However, E-tailers segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the internet penetration across the globe.

For the purpose of this study, the global female hygiene products market is categorized into regional markets viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America and Middle East and Africa. In the base year 2016, Asia Pacific was observed as the largest market for feminine hygiene products. In Asia Pacific, China and India serve potential markets for feminine hygiene products in the next five to six years. Growing overall awareness about female health and menstrual hygiene management especially in China and India, along with growing disposable income fuel the female hygiene products market growth.

Sanofi (Lactacyd), Bayer Group (Canesten), Nutraceutical (Emerita), C.B. Fleet Company, Inc., CTS Group (Femina), Premier Foods (Pty) Limited (Lil-Lets), Combe Incorporated, Corman SpA, SweetSpot Labs, Sliquid, LLC., Honey pot, Nature certified, LIFEON Labs Pvt. Ltd., Laclede, Inc. , Johnson & Johnson Middle East FZ-LLC. (Carefree) are few key manufacturers in female hygiene products market.

Key Trends:

Wide array of applications for female hygiene products

Growing awareness about female health and menstrual hygiene management

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate

Growth in consumer disposable income

Product quality enhancements and use of organic raw material

