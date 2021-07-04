Global Lignite Coal Market by Application and Geography is expected to reach US$ 44.1 Bn by 2025.

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports Global Lignite Coal Market– Growth, Future Prospects & Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025, the Global Lignite Coal Market is expected to reach US$ 44.1 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Lignite coal market is expected to witness significant growth with growing energy demand along with increasing use of lignite coal as a fuel for the electricity generation. Increasing natural gas prices along with high prices of hard coal are factors anticipated to endorse the demand of lignite coal. After Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan, the economies are moving towards safe sources of power generation. Thus, growing inclination towards alternate sources of power such as renewable energy, thermal power plants and other hydroelectric power plants. Low cost of the lignite coal is another factors driving the demand for lignite coal market. It is positioned as low production cost increment in merit-order curve competing with hard coal and gas. Lignite is also used in manufacturing of coal based fertilizers. Further, development in coal to liquid (CTL) technology widened the array of applications for lignite coal. This in turn is anticipated to drive the demand for lignite coal over the forecast period. However, growing inclination towards clean energy coupled with increasing investment in renewable energy is expected to hamper the growth of lignite coal market during the forecast period (2017-2025).

Competitive Insights:

Global lignite coal market is segmented on the basis of application and geography. By application, in 2016 power generation segment was the most dominant segment accounting for largest revenue share in global lignite coal market. Growing use of lignite coal as fuel in thermal power plants is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period. Others application is anticipated to be the fastest growing application among all applications in global lignite coal market. Advancement in technology has facilitated the production of synthetic natural gas from lignite coal using coal to liquid technology attracting investment in across the globe. Growing investment in development of CTL technology for the conversions of lignite coal to synthetic natural gas is projected to drive the demand for lignite coal over the forecast period. On the basis of geography, Europe was estimated to be the largest market for lignite coal in 2016. Increasing lignite production especially in Germany coupled with large installed base of lignite based thermal power plants is projected to drive the demand for lignite coal in the region during the forecast period. Followed by it, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in global lignite coal market. High energy demand coupled with availability of large number of lignite coal reserves in India and Australia is projected to drive the growth of the global lignite coal market during the forecast period.

Major players in global lignite coal market are investing in expansion of production capacity along with high focus on research and development to lower the production cost. To increase the market penetration companies are focusing in merger and acquisition.

Overall, global lignite coal market is anticipated to register significant growth over the forecast period (2017-2025).

Key Trends:

Merger & Acquisition

Production capacity expansion

Joint ventures and agreements

Investment in research and development

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the lignite coal market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for lignite coal?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the lignite coal market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global lignite coal market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the lignite coal market worldwide?

