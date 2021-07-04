Global Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 18.4 Bn By 2025

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Prostate Cancer Treatment Market – Market Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis and Pipeline Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the prostate cancer treatment market was valued at US$ 7,768.6 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 16,757.2 Mn by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 7.80 % from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

The key risk factors for prostate cancer development is being old age, genetic, obesity and race. Around 99% of the cases for prostate cancer is most commonly seen after the age of 50 years. The currently available treatment are biological therapy and chemotherapy. Biological therapy are considered as the largest segment of prostate cancer treatment market as it is the preferred first line of treatment. Chemotherapy is an option to the patients who are resistant to the Biological therapy. The key factors assisting the growth of prostate cancer treatment market are growing prevalence of prostate cancer coupled with growing public awareness, rising healthcare expenditure in the developed and developing regions and developing technology of pharmaceutical companies leading to more target specific drugs with lesser side effects and strong emerging pipeline. On the other hand, insufficient funding in developing and under developed countries and high cost involved in the treatment of the disease are hindering the market growth of prostate cancer treatment.

Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline of prostate cancer treatment market is dense and comprises combination of biological drugs and chemotherapy drugs. However, the no. of biological therapy molecules is more in the phase III of clinical trials compared to chemotherapy. We have estimated sales of very specific molecules based on the type (biological or chemical), disease prevalence, sponsor, depicted peak sales by leading market experts and other factors.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of prostate cancer in developed and developing countries

Aging population, in developed countries is expected to boost the market

Government and non-government initiatives to fight prostate cancer and supporting reimbursement policies

Rising public awareness with early disease diagnosis and strong emerging pipeline is expected to boost the Prostate cancer treatment market

