Polyurethane Additives Market Report- Key Developments With Top Companies and Product Scope Forecasts Till 2025

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Evonik Industries (Germany),

BASF (Germany),

Huntsman Corporation (US),

Covestro (Germany),

Dow Inc. (US),

Lanxess AG (Germany),

Albemarle Corporation (US),

Tosoh Corporation (Japan),

Momentive (US), and BYK (US)

The growing demand for innovative and cost effective additives along with the increasing demand for polyurethane additives in the construction industry of the emerging countries is driving the demand for polyurethane additives. The industrial development in emerging countries and the growing demand for environment-friendly polyurethane additives has created a growth opportunity for the polyurethanes market. However, the volatility in raw material prices and the recyclability of polyurethane additives is hampering the growth of the market. The increasing regulatory pressure for shifting towards eco-friendly products is creating a challenge for the polyurethane additives market.

The report offers insights into the polyurethane additives market in the key regions. It aims at estimating the size of the polyurethane additives market during the forecast period and projects future growth of the market across various segments based on type, application, end-use industry, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the polyurethane additives market, along with company profiles, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Flame retardants of concern include organ halogen and organophosphate chemicals such as polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs) and chlorinated tris (TDCPP). There are various types of flame retardants such as brominated flame retardants, chlorinated flame retardants, phosphorous-based flame retardants, and some inorganic flame retardants. These are used to produce high quality polyurethanes that are used in various applications such as electronic, automobile, and building & construction.

Polyurethane foams are manufactured by reacting polyols and isocyanates in the presence of a blowing agent and an amine catalyst. The blowing agent is carbon dioxide, which is formed as a by-product of the reaction between water and isocyanate. The amine catalyst is known to accelerate the reaction. Polyurethane foams are of two types, namely rigid polyurethane foam and flexible polyurethane foam. Foams offer various properties such as comfort and insulating properties when used in various industries such as automotive and building & construction, which is driving the market.

Polyurethanes are used in various parts of an automobile. In addition to the foam that makes car seats comfortable, bumpers, interior “headline” ceiling sections, the car body, spoilers, doors and windows all use polyurethanes. Polyurethane enables manufacturers to provide drivers and passengers significantly more automobile mileage by reducing weight and increasing fuel economy, comfort, corrosion resistance, insulation, and sound absorption.

Table Of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Scope Of The Study

1.3.1 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Package Size

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Research Assumptions

2.4.2 Research Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamic

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.3 Opportunities

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of The Pu Additives Market

6.2.1 Threat Of New Entrants

6.2.2 Threat Of Substitutes

6.2.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

6.2.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

6.2.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

6.3 Macroeconomic Trends/Operational Data Analysis

6.4 Value Chain Framework

6.5 Import Export Analysis

6.6 Average Selling Price Trend

6.7 Patent Analysis

6.8 Impact Of Covid-19 On Pu Additives Market

7 PU Additives Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Catalyst

7.2.1 Tertiary Amines

7.2.2 Ethylene Amines

7.2.3 Metal Based Catalyst

7.3 Surfactants

7.3.1 Silicone Surfactants

7.3.2 Non-Silicone Surfactants

7.4 Flame Retardants

7.4.1 Halogenated

7.4.2 Non-Halogenated

7.5 Emulsifier

7.6 Stabalizer

7.7 Filler

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Antioxidant

7.8.1 Cross Linkers

7.8.1 Abrasion Reducers

8 PU Additives Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Foams

8.2.1 Rigid Foams

8.2.2 Flexible Foams

8.3 Adhesives & Sealants

8.3.1 Thermoplastic Adhesive

8.3.2 Thermoset Adhesive

8.4 Coatings

8.5 Elastomers

8.6 Others (Tpu, Reaction Injection Molding, Fibres)

9 PU Additives Market, By End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automotive & Transportation

9.2.1 Interior

9.2.2 Exterior

9.3 Building & Construction

9.4 Bedding & Furniture

9.5 Electronics

9.6 Others (Packaging, Apparel, Medical, Marine)

10 PU Additives Market, By Region (Market Size, Forecast, Market Share By Type And Enduse Industry)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.2 India

10.2.3 Japan

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.5 Malaysia

10.2.6 Singapore

10.2.7 Others

10.3 North America

10.3.1 U.S

10.3.2 Canada

10.3.3 Mexico

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 Germany

10.4.2 France

10.4.3 U.K.

10.4.4 Italy

10.4.5 Spain

10.4.6 Russia

10.4.7 Others

10.5 Middle-East & Africa

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2 Uae

10.5.3 Others

10.6 South America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.2 Argentina

10.6.3 Others

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Landscape Mapping (Dive)

11.3 Competitive Benchmarking

11.4 Market Ranking Of Key Players

11.5 Competitive Situation And Trends

and more…