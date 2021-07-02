Global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market 2021 Briefing, Trends, Applications, Types, Research, Forecast To 2027

Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Size – USD 1.24 Billion in 2019, Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Growth – CAGR of 13.1%, Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Trends– High demand from developing nations.

Increasing incidence of rare genetic diseases globally combined with broad implementations of direct-to-consumer genetic testing in early cancer diagnosis and other genetic disorders will, in the immediate future, stimulate development in demand for DTC genetic testing. Technologically innovative DTC genetic testing that provides increased precision, effectiveness, and resilience will accelerate its penetration, thereby having a substantial positive effect on the development of the industry.

Throughout the developing world, rising demand for customized and altered medications is a prominent driver that will drive consumer development in the DTC genetic testing. DTC studies allow customers to obtain useful insights into ancestral knowledge with little to no healthcare practitioners involved. Such studies include a clearer picture of the risk of contracting life-threatening diseases such as obesity, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, and other hereditary disorders. Extensive implementations of DTC genetic testing would increase their market and enhance their business over the forecast period. However, to some degree, high cost of DTC genetic testing kits coupled with established flaws in direct-to-consumer genetic testing that impede business development.

Key participants include 23andMe, Full Genome Corporation, Color Genomics, Genesis Healthcare, Helix OpCo LLC, FamilyTreeDNA, MyHeritage, Identigene, Pathway genomics, and Living DNA, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing market based on the test type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Test Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Carrier Testing Predictive Testing Ancestry & Relationship Testing Nutrigenomics Testing Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Platforms Over-the-Counter

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Targeted Analysis Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Chips (SNP) Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)



Regional Analysis:

The Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

