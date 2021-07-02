Orthodontics Market: Rise in focus on gene therapeutics is projected to contribute to the growth of the market

The rising occurrence of dental diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Rapid urbanization and shifting lifestyles in emerging nations contribute to the growing incidence of oral diseases. Receiving braces during adolescence and even as an adult can significantly improve dental health by reducing tooth decay and gum disease risks. Also, it is easier to clean and take proper care of aligned and straighter teeth.

Global Orthodontics Market

Advancement in orthodontics technology is a significant factor in driving the market growth. For instance, at present, orthodontists can transfer 3D teeth digital images directly into plastic models deploying digital printers that take the digital file and print the 3D mold. This technology is still emerging and is likely to open up ample opportunities to the market players in the future. The advantage of having this technology is obtaining a precise teeth mold with lifetime durability.

Key participants in global Orthodontics market

Key participants include Danaher Corporation, GC Corporation, Patterson Companies, 3M Company, American Orthodontics, Henry Schein Inc., DENTSPLY International Inc., Septodont, Zimmer Holdings Inc., and Ormco Corporation, among others.

The Orthodontics report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global orthodontics market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Instrument Consumables Brackets Fixed Removable Anchorage Appliances Bands & Buccal Tubes Miniscrews Ligatures Elastomeric Wire Archwires Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Adults Children End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Dental Clinics Others



Regional Analysis:

The Orthodontics industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional Insights:

The Orthodontics Market concentration rate and processing rate of raw materials have also been conscripted in the report.

The report contains an assessment of the current price trends, as well as the factors influencing the global market size.

It throws light on the significant marketing strategies implemented by the eminent players in the industry.

Vital data and information concerning the producers, distributors, and downstream buyers involved in the global market, as well as the cost structure analysis and market mechanism, form the important elements of this report.

