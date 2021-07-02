Radiation Dose Management Market: Rise in focus on gene therapeutics is projected to contribute to the growth of the market

Radiation Dose Management Market Size – USD 202.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 12.6%, Market Trends– High demand from developing nations.

The global Radiation Dose Management Market is forecasted to be worth USD 505.3 million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Increasingly rising healthcare facilities, led by rapidly growing imaging device deployments, are considered to be prominent drivers for the growth of the global demand for radiation dose control throughout the projected era. Following this, a growing focus on the introduction by policy authorities of uniform standards for radiation exposure is anticipated to improve radiation acceptance dose management systems in the coming years.

The latest market study titled ‘Global Radiation Dose Management Market’, released by Emergen Research, takes note of the most prominent growth potentials of the market, which assists industry stakeholders in comprehending the most recent market trends and growth prospects, besides helping them determine the prevailing growth opportunities and competitive scenarios of the market.

Due to the increasing prevalence of radiation-associated diseases, North America is expected to register comparatively higher CAGR in the global radiation dose management market. According to evidence released in the American Heart Association Journal (AHAJ) in 2018, the patient incidence of cancer decreases following the first ten radiation exposures correlated with computed tomography angiography procedures. In the global radiation exposure control industry, Asia Pacific is projected to experience slightly slower growth due to higher device deployment costs and lack of uniform standards in developing nations.

The study is inclusive of a comprehensive analysis of the commonly used marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the key market players. Taking into account the existing market development factors, historical events, and recent market trends, the study presents a balanced opinion on the future scenario of the global Radiation Dose Management market. It thus supports its opinion by discussing the key corporate strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances, used by the market players to strengthen their global footprint.

Key participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Philips Healthcare, Landauer Inc., GE Healthcare, Medicvision, Bayer AG, Toshiba MSC, Sectra, Seimens Healthcare Private Limited, and Infinitt Healthcare Co. Ltd., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Radiation Dose Management market based on the component, product, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Software Service

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Dosimeters Area Process Monitors Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Radiography Angiography Mammography Fluoroscopy & Interventional Imaging Others



Regional Analysis:

The Radiation Dose Management industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to answer the most common queries related to the global Radiation Dose Management market:

What is the scope of innovation in the current market landscape?

What are the current trends dictating global market growth?

What is the projected value of the market in 2027?

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

