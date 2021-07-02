Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market 2021 Growing Worldwide By Research Methodology |Top Key players QIAGEN, Danaher, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., etc

The increasing technological development, a wide variety of diagnostic applications for nucleic acid testing, and expanded biotechnology and medical research are driving the demand for the nucleic acid isolation and purification market.

The persistence of automated nucleic acid isolation and purification systems development for high sample processing has simplified RNA and DNA isolation significantly, thereby creating lucrative market growth channels. Such systems will minimize labor and time costs, improve worker health, laboratory performance, reproducibility, and results in quality.

The latest market study titled ‘Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market’, released by Emergen Research, takes note of the most prominent growth potentials of the market, which assists industry stakeholders in comprehending the most recent market trends and growth prospects, besides helping them determine the prevailing growth opportunities and competitive scenarios of the market.

The study is inclusive of a comprehensive analysis of the commonly used marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the key market players. Taking into account the existing market development factors, historical events, and recent market trends, the study presents a balanced opinion on the future scenario of the global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market. It thus supports its opinion by discussing the key corporate strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances, used by the market players to strengthen their global footprint.

Key participants include QIAGEN, Danaher, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Promega Corporation, among others.

Report Highlights:

The latest report enables the reader to understand the significant drivers, opportunities, and restraints affecting the overall growth of the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market.

It provides an accurate estimation of the revenue growth during the forecast timeline and sheds light on the growth potential of the market across the leading regions.

The report meticulously examines several growth prospects of the global market, paying attention to information such as the regulatory framework and political and economic outlooks of each region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market on the basis of product, type, method, application, end-users, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Kits & Reagents Instruments

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) RNA DNA

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Column-Based Magnetic Bead-Based Reagent-Based Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oncology Precision Medicine Diagnostics Drug Discovery & Development Agriculture & Animal Research Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Academic Research Institutes Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers Others



Regional Analysis:

The Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to answer the most common queries related to the global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market:

What is the scope of innovation in the current market landscape?

What are the current trends dictating global market growth?

What is the projected value of the market in 2027?

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

