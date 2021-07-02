Growing Demand From Data Centers And Enterprise Storage Applications To Drive The Global NVDIMM Market By 2028

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports, “Global Non-volatile Dual In-line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market (By Type (NVDIMM F and NVDIMM N), By Application (Enterprise Storage and Server, High-end Workstations, and Other Applications)) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2020 – 2028” the global non-volatile dual in-line memory module market is expected to witness an exponential growth during the forecast period 2020 – 2028.

Market Insights

A NVDIMM (Non-volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module) is a random access memory that retains information even in case of power loss, normal shutdown, or system crash. This information retention capability of NVDIMM along with other benefits offered in terms of data security, application performance, speed, and power efficiency is expected to extend the application base of NVDIMMs beyond enterprise storage and servers in the coming years. The use of NVDIMMs eliminates the need for batteries by offering efficient ultra-capacitors. Since the technology is still in the nascent stage of development and pre-mature, it is relatively expensive. High cost, lack of awareness regarding the benefits offered by the technology, and relatively less storage capacity are some of the major challenges faced by the market

Key Players:

The global non-volatile dual in-line memory module market is highly technology driven, necessitating vendors to invest substantial expense in research and development activities. Some of the leading players identified in the research study include Micron Technology, Inc. (the U.S.), AgigA Tech, Inc. (the U.S.), Netlist, Inc. (the U.S.), Viking Technology, Inc. (the U.S.), and SMART Modular Technologies, Inc. (the U.S.), Diablo Technologies, Inc. (the U.S.), The Hewlett Packard Company (the U.S.), and SK Hynix, Inc. (South Korea) among others.

Competitive Insights:

While the global non-volatile dual in-line memory module market is still in the nascent stage, the race for market leader guarantees to be exciting. With the advent of NVDIMM technology and related memory devices, many established DRAM manufacturers have begun concentrating their attention and efforts towards advanced non-volatile memory technologies. For instance, HP recently launched its line of NVDIMMs non-volatile memory products under a new product category (persistent memory products) to be used with storage servers. Similarly, other players including Viking Technologies, Netlist, AgigA, and Smart Modular have joined the bandwagon. The global non-volatile dual in-line memory module market is driven by technology advancements and innovation. The competitive rivalry among vendors is relatively high since every player is seeking to gain first movers advantage in this niche market. As NVDIMM vendors seek to gain first-mover advantage, we expect increased technology penetration and intensifying competition, especially in the emerging markets including Asia, Middle-East, and Latin America.

