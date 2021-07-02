Global Power Tools Market To Hit Us$ 82.02 Bn By 2028

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Power Tools Market (By End-use Application (Non-residential (Construction and Mining, Automotive, Semiconductor, Aerospace,), and Residential), By Type (Electric Power Tools, Pneumatic Power Tools, Hydraulic Power Tools, and Others) Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2020 – 2028”, the global power tools market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2028, reaching US$ 82.02 Bn by 2028.

Browse the full Global Power Tools Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2020 – 2028 report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/power-tools-market

Market Insights

In spite of product improvements and innovations, the market for power tools witnessed sluggish sales during the start of this decade. The sluggish growth can be credited to the dependence of power tools on macroeconomic conditions, which have been highly unpredictable and unstable since the start of the economic slowdown in 2008. However, with financial markets showing stability off-late, resurgence in the construction and automotive sectors should propel demand for power tools. Furthermore, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, increasing number of people are engaged in various home improvement and DIY projects thereby, resulting in an increasing demand from the residential segment during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. In the current scenario, countries including India and China have comparatively lower penetration rates owing to high upfront cost of power tools compared to hand tools. However, with intensifying competition, we expect unit prices of power tools to drop in the following years.

Competitive Insights:

The global market for power tools is matured and highly consolidated. The leading four power tool manufacturers account for over 45% of the global market revenue. Some of the leading manufacturers identified in the global power tools market include Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (the U.K.), Stanley, Black & Decker, Inc. (the U.S.), Actuant Corporation (the U.S.), Makita Corporation (Japan), SKF AB (Sweden), Danaher Corporation (the U.S.), Hilti Corporation (Germany), Techtronic Industries (China), and Hitachi Koki Ltd (Japan) among others. These players are focused on expanding their product portfolio and global presence through strategic acquisitions and partnerships. In addition, they are striving to develop cost-effective power tools to gain competitive advantage over competitors

Key Trends:

Growing preference for cordless and battery powered power tools in residential applications

Resurgence in the housing sector

Growing popularity of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) activities

Growing trend towards modernizing housing stock to drive growth in power tool demand

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the power tools market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for power tools?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the power tools market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global power tools market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the power tools market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com