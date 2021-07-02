Rigid-flex Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Set To Reach The Market Value Of US$ 5,805.5 Mn In 2028 And Expected To Grow With CAGR Of 4.5% Across The Forecast Period From 2020 To 2028

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Rigid-flex Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market (by Type – Single Sided Rigid-flex PCBs, Double Sided Rigid-flex PCBs and Multi-layered Rigid-flex PCBs; by End-use Application – Aerospace & Defense, IT & Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automotive, Healthcare and Others) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2020 – 2028”, the global rigid-flex PCBs Market expected to hit the value of US$ 5,805.5 Mn in 2028 and expected to witness CAGR of 4.5% across the forecast period through 2020 To 2028.

Rigid-Flex PCBs are the combination of both rigid and flexible circuit/circuits. Thus, combining benefits of both rigid and flexible circuits, rigid-flex PCBs provide greater component density and better quality control. In rigid-flex PCBs, designs are rigid where extra support is requisite and flexible around corners and at areas needing extra space. Initially developed to save space and weight in military and aerospace applications, today, rigid-flex circuits have found feet across different industry verticals such as consumer electronics, IT & telecom, automotive, and healthcare on account of benefits offered in terms of packaging complexity, product reliability, and assembly cost. The on-going multitude of research in the field of flexible electronics will benefit demand for rigid-flex PCBs in the coming years.

In 2019, based on product type multi-layered circuit boards led the global rigid-flex printed circuit boards market. The value contribution of the multi-layered rigid-flex PCBs to the global market stood at close to half of the market in same year. The dominance of multi-layered rigid-flex circuit boards can be credited to their application in sophisticated business equipment, medical diagnostic equipment, data storage, and analytical test equipment among others. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is currently the largest rigid-flex PCB market in terms of value contribution. In 2019, the value contribution from Asia Pacific stood at more than 70%. The region is house to large number of PCB manufacturers and fabricators and accounts for over three-fourth of the total PCB production worldwide. China is front runner in rigid-flex electronics related research and individually accounts for over 50% of total PCB production worldwide. Growth in the region will also be contributed by the budding demand for smartphones, flat panel TVs, and wearable electronics in other countries including India, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries.

Further, advancements in technology have led to growing interest and demand for wearable electronics worldwide. Over the last few years, the consumer space has witnessed increased commercialization of wearable electronic devices with flexible components that offer novel capabilities and unique value propositions to consumers. For instance, manufacturers like Huawei and Garmin have introduced electronic wristbands integrating flexible OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) displays. Increased penetration of wearable electronic gadgets is benefitting the demand for rigid-flex printed circuit boards that are increasingly integrated into wearable electronics with a view of miniaturizing product size and weight.

