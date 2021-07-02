Standing Desk Market To Reach US$ 3.76 Bn By 2028

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Standing Desk Market (Product Type – Standard/Fixed Standing Desk, Mechanically Adjustable Standing Desk, Electrically Adjustable Standing Desk and Converter Standing Desk; Application – Corporate Offices, Education, Healthcare, Residential, Manufacturing) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2020 – 2028”, the global standing desk market is set to hit US$ 3.76 Bn by 2025, exhibiting a double digit growth rate during the forecast period 2020 – 2028.

Market Insights

The overall standing desk market is primarily driven by the rising inclination of the people as well as enterprises towards adopting ergonomic furniture. Enterprises are now more attentive towards the health hazards caused by poor posture to their employees. Subsequently, the overall spending on related ergonomic furniture has grown significantly since the past few years. In addition, people are now more cautious regarding their daily activities and posture during the work hours and hence demand for more comfortable and ergonomic furniture. As a result, the market is projected to witness strong growth in the following years. However, additional cost of standing desks (apart from the existing furniture) hampers the market growth.

With lockdown restrictions and rising work from home culture due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted into higher demand for home office equipment since 2020. Increasing numbers of people are looking for innovative desk options to make their home office space more convenient and productive. These factors are expected to contribute to a significant growth in the standing desks market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

The global standing desk market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and geographical regions. Based on the product types, the market is segmented into standard/fixed, mechanically adjustable, electrically adjustable and converter standing desks. In 2019, the market was led collectively by the mechanically adjustable and converter standing desks segment. In the following years, converter and electrically standing desks segment is projected to exhibit the highest growth across the global market. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into corporate enterprises, residential, educational institutes, healthcare and manufacturing & processing facilities. In 2019, the market was led by the corporate enterprises segment. However, the residential segment is expected to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

The key players of standing desk market include SquareGrove LLC, AFC Industries, Inc., Ergotron, Inc. (Nortek, Inc.), Evodesk.com, Inc., Workrite Ergonomics, Inc., UpDesk, Humanscale, Steelcase, Inc., NextDesk, Inc., and IKEA. The most prominent strategy adopted by the market players is continual efforts towards enhancing desk designs so as to provide more comfort, in terms of ergonomics as well as cost, to the consumers. One of the major concerns for the market players is to create awareness regarding the benefits of using ergonomic furniture (such as standing desk). Another major challenge faced by the market players is presence of large number of players in the market. Most of the market players face competition from regional and small scale players offering customized furniture solutions for relatively cheaper prices.

