Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Is Poised To Reach US$ 44.12 Bn By The End Of 2028

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Variable Frequency Drive Market By Drive Type (AC Drive, DC Drive, Servo Drive), By Voltage Range (Low Range, Medium Range), By Application (Pump, Fan, Compressor, Conveyor, HVAC, Others), By End User (Oil & Gas, Food Processing, Automotive, Mining & Metals, Pulp & Papers, Others) – Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2020 – 2028”, the global Variable Frequency Drive market is expected to experience steady CAGR of over 7.1% from 2020 to 2028.

Browse the Variable Frequency Drive Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2020 – 2028 report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/variable-frequency-drive-market

Market Insights

With the ongoing development and innovation in automatic control, computing and power electronics technologies, electric drive technology is witnessing a new revolution. Major vendors are focusing on introducing advanced products to enhance business productivity and energy efficiency, which is boosting growth of the market. Additionally, broadening application area of variable frequency drive in pulp and paper and food processing industries is expected to support growth of the market over the forecast period. Further, compatibility of new VFD motors with existing one is increasing the uptake of various drives such as AC drive, DC drive and servo drive across major end user industries worldwide. However, technical issues associated with variable frequency drive is hampering growth of the market. Further, high initial cost is projected to hinder adoption of variable frequency drive in developing regions.

Competitive Insights:

Major vendors in the variable frequency drive market focus on investing substantial amount on research and development activities to introduce technologically advanced and cost-effective motors to differentiate meet customer demand. Also, acquisition and mergers and operational expansion are other major strategies followed by key players to expand market footprints and enter emerging market. Prominent players operating in the global variable frequency drive market are Fuji Electric Co., Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., American Electric Technologies Inc. (AETI), GE Energy Power Conversion, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls Inc., and Schneider Electric.

Key Trends:

Introduction of bundled solutions and services

Key players focus on introducing industry-specific products

Surge in acquisitions and mergers

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the variable frequency drive market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for variable frequency drive?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the variable frequency drive market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global variable frequency drive market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the variable frequency drive market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com