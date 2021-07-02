Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market To Reach US$ 4.8 Bn By 2028

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market (By Solution– CCM Software Suite and Managed CCM Services; By Deployment- On-premise and Cloud-based; By End-use Industry- IT and Telecom, BFSI, E-commerce and Retail, Hospitality and Travel, Government and Utilities, Others) – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020 – 2028”, the global customer communication management (CCM) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2020 to 2028.

The global customer communication management (CCM) market is primarily driven by increasing need for automation in various customer engagement activities. With growing complexities in business offerings coupled with rising need to achieve enhanced customer satisfaction, numerous organizations from various industries need to ensure timely delivery of content. In addition, ongoing lockdown restrictions and need to maintain social distancing have resulted in an increasing number of customers communicating with organizations over digital channels. Thereby, a large number of organizations across the world are implementing integrated CCM solutions to avoid in-person interaction and yet offer effective customer communication. Furthermore, innovation in natural language processing has led to the rise of new applications of CCM software across the world. Other factors such as prompt response and minimal requirement of human intervention have further fueled the adoption of CCM software in the recent years. Moreover, with the use of managed CCM services, organizations have been able to effectively strategize with CCM service providers to ensure optimum functionality and responsiveness.

The global customer communication management (CCM) market is fairly consolidated with a few players attributing to more than one third of the global market in terms of revenue. Some of the leading providers involved in the CCM industry included GMC Software AG, OpenText Corp., SmartComms SC, Limited, Adobe Systems Incorporated, XMPie (Xerox Corporation), HP Exstream (Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.), EMC Corporation and Pitney Bowes, Inc. Other market participants in the overall CCM market were Oracle Corporation, Ecrion, Inc., Zoho Corporation, Striata, ISIS Papyrus Europe AG, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS), Cincom Systems, Inc., Kofax, Inc., Newgen Software, Inc., Doxee S.p.A. and Intense Technologies Limited.

Growing adoption of CCM solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic

Increasing focus on automated on-demand content delivery with the use of natural language processing

Increasing demand for comprehensive CCM solutions encompassing complete customer journey mapping and analytics

