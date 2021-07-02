Grinding Machines Market Set to Hit US$ 6.12 Bn by 2028

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Grinding Machines Market (Control Type: Conventional and CNC; Product: Cylindrical, Surface, Gear, Tool & Cutter, Bench, Jig, Belt and Others; Application: Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods, Machine Tools & Parts Manufacturing, Shipbuilding and Others) Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2020 – 2028”, the global grinding machines market is estimated to reach US$ 6.12 Bn by 2028.

The machine grinder is an industrial equipment used for fine surface finishing by removing excessive amount of material on a given surface/product. These machines have been facing continual evolution over the years so as to cater to the diversifying needs of different industry verticals. The most popular types of machine grinders used in industry are surface grinder, tool and cutter grinder and cylindrical machine grinder. The overall grinding machine market is majorly driven by the huge industrial manufacturing industry worldwide demonstrating consistent growth. Apart from North America and Europe, Asia Pacific has witnessed profound industrial growth since the past few decades. Countries such as China, India, Southeast Asia countries have portrayed substantial growth across various industrial manufacturing sectors over the period of time. This has led to strong demand for industrial machine tools (such as grinding machines).

The grinding machines market is segmented on the basis of types into cylindrical, surface, gear, tool & cutter, bench, jig, belt and others. The overall market is currently led collectively by cylindrical, surface and gear grinding machines segments. On the basis of applications, the market is categorized into automotive, machine tools & parts, consumer goods, aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics, shipbuilding and others. In terms of applications, the market is majorly governed by automotive, machine tools & parts manufacturing and consumer goods segments. On the basis of geographic regions, the grinding machines market is led by Asia Pacific, followed by Europe.

The rise in the number of manufacturers/suppliers, distributors, and service providers has ensured a highly competitive market where most manufacturers are struggling to gain meaningful differentiation. Amada Machine Tools, Okuma Corporation and the 3M Company are identified as the leading grinding machine manufacturers. Manufacturers including Kellenberger, DANOBAT Group and Korber AG are some of the most promising players on account of their established presence across the globe and aggressive product development strategy. Other players in the market include Toyoda, ANCA Pty Ltd, Junker Group, Koyo Machinery, WMW Machinery as niche players.

