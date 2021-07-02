Global Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 1,029.6 Mn By 2026

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the acute care needleless connectors market was valued at USD 648.8 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 1,029.6 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Growing prevalence of the needlestick injury which leads to risk of bloodborne viral infection is one of the major reasons assisting the growth of acute care needleless connectors market. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 385,000 sharps injuries occur annually among healthcare facilities including hospitals, clinics & ambulatory centers caused due to error of healthcare personnel. However, use of acute care needleless connectors is increasing in all healthcare facilities as it prevents the proliferation of any virus transmission caused due to needles. The complications associated with catheters present inside the catheter lumen may lead to the disruption or delay of infusion therapy, reduces the pace of the patient’s progress toward therapeutic milestones, increases length of stay, and high healthcare cost. Needleless connectors enhances the treatment efficiency provided by the nursing staff in medicine administration and drawing blood from the attached catheter. Due to its several advantages acute care needleless connectors are extensively applied in healthcare settings such as acute care hospitals and ambulatory centers where intravenous administration of drugs and blood collection is important throughout the course of treatment.

North America was observed as the largest acute care needleless connectors market due to key driving factors such as rising awareness related to disadvantages of conventional needle based catheters, high accessibility & availability of needleless connectors, and increasing number of ambulatory centers due to convenience & cost-efficiency. During the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, Asia Pacific was observed as the fastest growing region due to rising prevalence of bloodborne diseases, developing hospitals infrastructure along with acute care hospitals, and increasing expansion of market players in countries such as China, India, Malaysia & Indonesia.

Market Competition Assessment:

The acute care needleless connectors market is developing significantly and major key players in the market are concentrating on product enhancement and minimizing conventional needle based complications. The major players functioning in this market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., CareFusion Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Nexus Medical LLC, ICU Medical Inc., RyMed Technologies LLC, and Vygon SA.

Browse the full report Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026 at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/acute-care-needleless-connectors-market

Key Market Movements:

• Increasing prevalence of needlestick injuries is one of the major global concern and to prevent this acute care needleless connectors play important role

• In case of healthcare professionals and laboratory personnel globally, around 25 or more bloodborne viruses have been reported to be caused due to needlestick injuries

• Rising number of ambulatory centers globally is expected to assist the demand for acute care needleless connector which leads to fast & safe recovery

The Global Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation Mechanism Type Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Connector Type Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) End-User Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the acute care needleless connectors market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for acute care needleless connectors?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the acute care needleless connectors market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global acute care needleless connectors market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the acute care needleless connectors market worldwide?

