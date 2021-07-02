Traffic Enforcement Camera Market Witness Double Digit Growth by 2028

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Traffic Enforcement Camera Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2020 – 2028,” stringent road safety regulations and increasing efforts to reduce road fatalities across the world are increasing the adoption of traffic enforcement cameras.

The growth of red light and speed enforcement camera systems is primarily driven by the increasing need to reduce speeding and fatalities in urban areas. In addition, road safety programs to improve motorist, as well as pedestrian safety, is also expected to influence the market growth in the future. Deployment of red light and speed camera improves traffic flow and driving habits.

Countries across the world are continuously focusing on increasing road safety and security. The developed regions such as the U.K, U.S, and Japan several others are using these cameras at a huge scale to improve traffic regulation. The governments of developing countries such as China, Canada, India, South Africa, and Mexico among others are encouraging the use of traffic enforcement cameras to reduce traffic guideline violations. In the future, the enforcement cameras market is expected to grow at a faster pace in the developing region as the intelligent transport system is encouraged by the government to increase safety awareness among people.

The global traffic enforcement cameras industry comprises large numbers of domestic and international players through its value chain. American Traffic Solutions, Inc. (ATS), REDFLEX Traffic Systems, XEROX Services, and TomTom NV are some of the established players in the global traffic enforcement camera market. Some other major players in the global market include SWARCO Traffic Ltd, Jinan Zhiye Electronic Co., Ltd. GATSO Deutschland GmbH among others.

