Rising Penetration Of Electric Vehicles To Spur The Automotive Hub Motors Market

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Automotive Hub Motors Market (Type – Direct Drive (Gearless) Hub Motor and Geared Hub Motor; Application – Two-wheelers, Electric Cars, and Commercial Vehicles) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2020 – 2028”, the global automotive hub motors market is set to register double-digit growth over the forecast period 2020 to 2028.

Browse the full report titled Automotive Hub Motors Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2020 – 2028 at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/automotive-hub-motors-market

Market Insights

The automotive hub motor refers to an electric motor that is equipped in the hub of a wheel which enables it to move. Automotive hub motors are widely used in electric bicycles. They are also often used or applied in industries wherein driving wheels form a part of assembly lines. Apart from these, automotive hub motors are also found on commercial vehicles such as buses. Moreover, several concept cars including Mitsubishi MIEV, Rimac Concept One, Protean Electric’s Mini QED, and The Peugeot BB1 among others have been developed using in-wheel motors.

The automotive hub motor market is expected to be driven by its increasing application across electric bicycles and electric cars. These motors offer significant advantages over the conventional drive system, thereby making them more favorable. The application of a hub motor into the wheels of an electric bicycle enables

the riders to have an effortless and pleasant ride whenever they do not want to pedal. In the following years, these motors are expected to be widely used in electric cars. Installing hub motors results in a lighter vehicle, thereby enhancing their energy efficiency.

Furthermore, using a hub motor frees up a huge space for passengers and their luggage as these motors help in eliminating the engine compartment. Subsequently, the growing adoption of electric vehicles is bound to create a positive impact on the growth of the automotive hub motor market. As a result of stringent environmental regulations being implemented across various countries, people are increasingly adopting electric vehicles. This would result in profound growth in the overall automotive hub motor market.

The overall automotive hub motors market is categorized on the basis of motor type, application, and geographic regions. Based on type, the market is segmented into direct drive (gearless) hub motor and geared hub motor. In terms of application, the market is categorized into two-wheelers, electric cars, and commercial vehicles. Geographically, the market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, the market is led by the Asia Pacific region. This is primarily due to the extensive use of electric bicycles and other electric vehicles, especially in China. The country is one of the largest producers as well as consumers of electric hub motors

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the automotive hub motors market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for automotive hub motors?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the automotive hub motors market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global automotive hub motors market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the automotive hub motors market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com