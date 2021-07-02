Digital Audio Workstation Market Reached US$ 2.96 Bn In 2019 And Expected To Grow With CAGR Of 8.6% Across The Forecast Period From 2020 To 2028

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Digital Audio Workstation Market (by Component Type – Software and Services; by Type – Editing, Mixing and Recording; by Deployment Model – On-premises and Cloud; by Operating System Type – MAC, Windows, Android, and Linux; by End-user – Songwriters & Production Teams, Educational Institutes, Professional Engineers and Mixers, Artists, Electronic Musicians, Music Studios and Others) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2020 – 2028”, the global digital audio workstation market set to hit the market value of US$ 6.22 Bn in 2028 and expected to witness significant CAGR of 8.6% throughout the forecast period from 2020 To 2028.

Market Insights

Technological advancements in the music industry have unleashed a phenomenon in the application of the Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) among artists for the tasks of composing, recording, mixing, and mastering music. Computer-based DAW is an electronic system which comprises basic components such as audio interface, computer, digital audio editor software, input device, designed for recording, editing, and playing back digital audio. DAW enables recording, editing, and mixing audio through visual interfaces entirely in digital form, providing the highest sound quality. Since the image used to find edit points is simply a map telling the original data is not permanently altered and the edit can be undone, something impossible when cutting tape. The non-destructive edit is also one of the vital improvements enabled by the digital audio workstation.

The overall digital audio workstation market is segmented based on component, type, deployment model, operating system type, and end-user. The editing segment accounted for the largest segment in the overall digital audio workstation market. DAW utilizes the tempo map while editing audio that proved a time-saving process. North America was the largest market for a digital audio workstation in 2019, chiefly due to the early adoption of advanced technology across the musical industry. Similarly, the region headquarters number of major market players such as Apple Inc., Acoustica, Inc., Adobe Inc., MOTU, Inc., Avid Technology, Cakewalk, Inc., and PreSonus Audio Electronics, Inc. among others. Further, Asia Pacific digital audio workstation market initiated to grow at a significant pace chiefly due to the rapidly growing musical industry.

Competitive Insights:

Major players in the digital audio workstation market include Apple Inc., Acoustica, Inc., Adobe Inc., MOTU, Inc., Avid Technology, Cakewalk, Inc., PreSonus Audio Electronics, Inc., Ableton Live, Native Instruments GmbH, Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH, and MAGIX among others. Software and service providers constantly aiming for technological advancement to improve the value proposition of offerings. For instance, in June 2019, Apple Inc. introduced the advanced version of DAW software to meet the capabilities of Mac Pro. Similarly, in May 2019, Avid Technology announced the launch of Pro Tools for users working on a large number of track environments. Advanced software delivers 50% more audio tracks compared to the previous one.

