Managed Equipment Services (MES) Market To Expand With A CAGR Of 11.2% From 2020 To 2028

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Managed Equipment Services Market (Engagement Model – End-to-end MES and On-demand MES) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2020 – 2028”, the global managed equipment services market is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2020 To 2028.

Market Insights

Managed equipment service (MES) is the bundling of various aspects related to medical equipment such as procurement, management, maintenance, upgrades, repairs, and replacement, among others under a single multi-year contract. Deployment of the MES business model has enabled hospitals to procure and make use of the latest and most advanced medical equipment available in the market.

In addition, the hospitals are able to ensure optimum repairing and maintenance services as a part of the signed contract. Thereby, hospitals can worry less regarding the capital investments towards medical equipment and focus more on better care delivery and higher patient satisfaction. As a result, MES has offered a viable solution to numerous healthcare providers across the world to ensure operational and financial efficiency with reduced risks pertaining to medical equipment and hospital budgets.

Over the period of time, MES has witnessed significant adoption (majorly in the U.S. and Western Europe) due to poor capital expenditure planning, insufficient service management, and the need for maintaining upgraded equipment in organizations. With the rising overall healthcare IT spending, the demand for MES is estimated to rise significantly during the forecast period.

Competitive Insights:

The managed equipment services market is highly competitive in nature with significant consolidation. The market players include medical equipment manufacturers as well as third-party companies providing solely managed equipment service. The most prominent companies operating in the market include Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Siemens Healthineers), GE Healthcare, and Koninklijke Philips NV. These companies have an emphasis on the development of medical devices and services according to the continuously changing government regulation subject to the healthcare industry. The companies also focus on expanding their reach into emerging markets of Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Key Trends:

Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Focus on providing flexible solutions

Long term service agreements with healthcare organizations

Development of advanced medical equipment with higher accuracy and compliance with regulations

