Global Kiosks Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.9% Between 2020 And 2028

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Kiosk Market (By Type (Vending Kiosks, Self Service Kiosks, Automated Teller Machine, Locker Kiosk, Charging Kiosk, and Others), By End-use Application (Retail, BFSI, Entertainment, Healthcare, Transportation, Government, and Others)) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2020 – 2028”, the global kiosks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

Market Insights

A kiosk is a free-standing physical unit that provides a service and/or displays information. Kiosks may be either manned or unmanned (either digital or non-digital). Kiosks are primarily deployed at locations with high foot traffic. For instance, in a shopping mall, non-digital unmanned kiosks are generally installed near the entrance to guide people passing by with directions and offer promotional information. Kiosks that offer customers self-service features are gaining wide acceptance at hotel check-ins, retail sales check-outs, etc. At these establishments, kiosks allow owners to collect information regarding customer preferences, enabling them to customize their offerings as per the need of customers. However, due to lower consumer retail spending and restrictions in operating various shopping complexes and retail stores, the demand for kiosks in the retail segment is expected to decline for a few years starting in 2020.

Similarly, kiosks are used in the healthcare industry to manage resources where tests are done through automation and require minimal doctor intervention. With the ongoing stress on healthcare infrastructure due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the kiosks market is expected to witness a strong demand from the healthcare segment. Charging kiosks are poised to register superior growth in demand during the forecast period 2020 – 2028. The growth can be majorly attributed to the growing demand for mobile computing devices and electrical vehicles across the globe.

The high cost of kiosks continues to be one of the major challenges faced by the market. However, the impact of this challenge is expected to subdue over the forecast period as hardware prices drop. In the current scenario, the manufacturers are tempted to adopt innovative pricing strategies in a bid to augment their customer base. Low awareness among end-users, especially in emerging economies regarding the benefits offered by kiosks is another factor inhibiting the market growth.

Competitive Insights:

The global kiosks market is highly competitive and technology-driven. Players included across the value chain of the kiosks market include hardware vendors and software and solution vendors. Some of the leading players identified in the global kiosks market include KIOSK Information Systems, NCR Corporation, Diebold Inc, Wincor Nixdorf International GmbH, Olea Kiosks, Fujitsu Ltd., Meridian Kiosks, Kontron AG, Phoenix Kiosks, Slabb Kiosks, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., among others. The global kiosks market also includes a large number of small players accounting for trivial market share individually. In order to minimize overhead expenses and improve economies of scale, the solution providers have begun manufacturing hardware. At the same time, manufacturers are also foreseeing an opportunity to integrate forward and offer complete turnkey solutions to end-users.

