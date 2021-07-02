Global Cleanroom Consumables Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 9,713.8 Mn By 2028

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Cleanroom Consumables Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis and Pipeline Analysis, 2020 – 2028,” the global cleanroom consumables market was valued at US$ 6,650.2 Mn in 2019, and is expected to reach US$ 9,713.8 Mn by 2028 expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2028.

Market Insights

The cleanroom consumables helps in the prevention of contamination, maintaining the quality of the product, and limiting human exposure. Compulsory regulations have been made by regulatory authorities for the production and packaging of medical and nutraceutical products worldwide. The restraint of the cleanroom consumables market includes increasing raw materials and manufacturing costs. The gloves are leading the product type segment due to factors such as its diverse application in hospitals, research, and the biopharmaceutical industry, they are widely used because they provide good elasticity and comfort. It has few restraints such as latex allergy which includes symptoms such as hives, itching, stuffy or runny nose. Cleanroom apparel will grow at a significant rate in the product type segment due to factors such as increasing demand in the nanotechnology industry, as they prevent contaminants from hampering the quality of the product, and also finds application in other industries such as the optical industry, aerospace industry, defense, and food industry. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry holds the largest market in the application segment as it minimizes human contact and eradicates microbial contamination, the cleanroom consumables are resistant to chemicals, produce less particulate material. Hospitals will be the fastest-growing market in the application segment due to factors such as a rising number of surgeries performed, an increasing number of clinics and hospitals leading to more biopsy performed and protects the healthcare professionals from getting exposed to life-threatening pathogens.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for cleanroom consumables. The region occupies a significant share of the overall consumption of cleanroom hardware and consumables. A significant concentration of CROs and CMOs in the region and growing outsourcing of research and development activities make the Asia Pacific a prominent hub on the global front. Moreover, this region is also characterized by a strong presence of local players offering products complying with internationally accepted standards at competitive prices. Additionally, North America and Europe also are major revenue contributors in the global market. Early bird advantage and the presence of a significant number of cleanrooms in the regions are the key attributes of North American and European markets. The cleanroom consumables market is technologically driven and includes major players such as Kimberly Clark Corporation, Texwipes, Nitritex Ltd., Valuetek and DuPont, etc. are few market leaders in the Cleanroom Consumables market and compete to augment their foothold in the market.

