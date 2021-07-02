Latest SiC Fibers Market Revenue, Trends and Business Opportunities by 2025

A market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. A market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

This professional research documentation is designed to serve as a requisite business investment guide to assist investment initiatives of inquisitive market participants aimed at deploying growth proficient investment decisions in global SiC Fibers market. A close review of the vendor landscape, comprising vendor profiles with elaborate understanding of their product and company portfolios have been consciously inscribed in this document. Details of commercial agreements and collaborative business efforts, profit margins, investment objectives, as well as revenue cycles of frontline players as well as other relevant market participants have been discussed at length.

Global Top Key Players

Market Segment by Type

Market Segment by Application

Furthermore, the report also houses business critical data pertaining to geographical developments at global and local levels to identify growth conducive regions and impact of vendor activities across these specific growth pockets.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

Figure 1 Sic Fibers Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Regions Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered In The Report

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

1.8 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 2 Sic Fibers Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 3 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation: Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

Figure 5 Sic Fibers Market: Data Triangulation

2.3.1 Supply-Side Analysis

2.3.2 Demand-Side Analysis

2.4 Assumptions

2.5 Research-Related Limitations

3 Executive Summary

Figure 6 The Third-Generation Segment To Drive The Sic Fibers Market During The Forecast Period

Figure 7 Continuous Form Accounted For The Largest Share In The Sic Fibers Market

Figure 8 Crystalline Phase To Drive The Sic Fibers Market During The Forecast Period

Figure 9 Composite Usage Dominated The Sic Fibers Market

Figure 10 Aerospace & Defense Industry To Drive The Sic Fibers Market, 2020–2025

Figure 11 North America To Register The Highest Cagr Between 2020 And 2025

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Sic Fibers Market

Figure 12 Emerging Economies Offer Lucrative Opportunities To The Sic Fibers Market

4.2 Sic Fibers Market Size, By Type

Figure 13 Third-Generation Sic Fibers To Register The Highest Growth Between 2020 And 2025

4.3 Sic Fibers Market Size, By Form

Figure 14 Continuous Form To Lead The Sic Fibers Market During The Forecast Period

4.4 Sic Fibers Market Size, By Phase

Figure 15 Amorphous Phase Dominated The Sic Fibers Market In 2019

4.5 Sic Fibers Market, By Usage

Figure 16 Composites Usage Dominated Sic Fibers Market In 2019

4.6 Sic Fibers Market, By Region And End-Use Industry

Figure 17 Aerospace & Defense To Register The Highest Cagr In The Sic Fibers Market, 2020–2025

4.7 Sic Fibers Market, By Country

Figure 18 The Us To Be The Fastest-Growing Market, 2020–2025

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 19 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges In The Sic Fibers Market

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Government Stimulus Package For The Aerospace Industry Amid The Covid-19 Crisis

5.2.1.2 Capacity Expansions Due To Rise In Production Of Leap Engines

5.2.1.3 Increase In Demand For Fuel-Efficient Aircraft

5.2.1.4 Increased Investments In Manufacturing Sic Fiber-Based Cmcs For Land-Based Gas Turbine Engines

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Of Sic Fibers

5.2.2.2 Decrease In The Number Of Aircraft Deliveries And Reduced Aircraft Production

5.2.2.3 Disruption In The Supply Chain And Lower Production Capacity Utilization Due To Covid-19 Pandemic

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase In R&D For Manufacturing Accident-Tolerant And Lightweight Nuclear Reactors

5.2.3.2 Reduction Of Sic Fiber Costs

5.2.3.3 Emergence Of Chinese Players

5.2.3.4 Boeing 737 Max Coming Back Into Operation And Faa Clearance For Ge9x

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technological Challenges In Manufacturing Low-Cost Sic Fibers

5.2.4.2 Maintain Uninterrupted Supply Chain And Operate At Full Production Capacity

5.2.4.3 Liquidity Crunch

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

Table 1 Sic Fibers Market: Supply Chain

5.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 20 Sic Fibers Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.4.2 Threat Of Substitutes

5.4.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.4.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.4.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

Table 2 Sic Fibers Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem: Sic Fibers Market

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 21 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Impact Of Covid-19 On Sic Fibers Value Chain

5.7.1 Raw Materials

5.7.2 Intermediates

5.7.3 Molder

5.7.4 Oem/Assembly

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Pricing Analysis

5.10 Average Selling Price

Table 3 Sic Fibers: Average Selling Price, By Region

5.11 Key Market For Import/Export

5.11.1 Us

5.11.2 Japan

5.11.3 Germany

5.11.4 France

5.11.5 Uk

5.11.6 China

5.12 Tariff And Regulations

5.13 Case Study Analysis

5.14 Sic Fibers: Yc And Ycc Shift

5.15 Revenue Analysis Of Top Market Players

5.16 Patent Analysis

5.16.1 Methodology

5.16.2 Document Type

Figure 22 Patents Application Vs Patents Granted, 2010–2020

Figure 23 Patent Publication Trends, 2010–2020

5.16.3 Insights

5.16.4 Jurisdiction Analysis

5.16.5 Jurisdiction Analysis For Sic Fibers

Figure 24 Patent Jurisdiction Analysis For Sic Fibers (2010–2020)

5.16.6 Top Companies/Applicants

5.16.6.1 List Of Patents By Centre Nat Rech Scient

5.16.6.2 List Of Patents By General Electric Company

5.16.6.3 List Of Patents By Herakles

5.16.6.4 List Of Patents By Applied Nano Structured Solutions, Llc

5.16.6.5 List Of Patents By Safran Ceramics

5.16.6.6 List Of Patents By Ube Industries

5.16.7 Top 20 Patent Owners (Us) In The Last 10 Years

5.16.8 Major Patents In The Aerospace Industry

5.16.9 Major Applications Of Sic Fibers In The Aerospace Industry And Timeline For Commercialization

6 SiC Fibers Market, By Type

…….CONTINUED

