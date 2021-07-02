Latest Pest Control Market Revenue, Trends and Business Opportunities by 2026

A market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. A market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

This professional research documentation is designed to serve as a requisite business investment guide to assist investment initiatives of inquisitive market participants aimed at deploying growth proficient investment decisions in global Pest Control market. A close review of the vendor landscape, comprising vendor profiles with elaborate understanding of their product and company portfolios have been consciously inscribed in this document. Details of commercial agreements and collaborative business efforts, profit margins, investment objectives, as well as revenue cycles of frontline players as well as other relevant market participants have been discussed at length.

Global Top Key Players

Market Segment by Type

Market Segment by Application

Furthermore, the report also houses business critical data pertaining to geographical developments at global and local levels to identify growth conducive regions and impact of vendor activities across these specific growth pockets.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

Figure 1 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.4 Regions Covered

1.5 Periodization Considered

1.6 Currency Considered

Table 1 Usd Exchange Rates, 2017–2020

1.7 Stakeholders

1.8 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 2 Pest Control Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Industry Insights

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

Figure 6 Data Triangulation

2.3.1 Supply Side

2.3.2 Demand Side

Figure 7 Data Triangulation: Supply And Demand Side

2.4 Assumptions For The Study

2.5 Growth Forecast Assumptions

2.6 Research Limitations & Associated Risks

2.7 Market Scenarios Considered For The Impact Of Covid-19

2.7.1 Scenario-Based Modelling

2.8 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Figure 8 Covid-19: Global Propagation

Figure 9 Covid-19 Propagation: Select Countries

2.9 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 10 Revised Gross Domestic Product Forecasts For Select G20 Countries In 2020

2.9.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact: Scenario Assessment

Figure 11 Criteria Impacting Global Economy

Figure 12 Scenarios In Terms Of Recovery Of Global Economy

3 Executive Summary

Figure 13 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Pest Control Market Size, By Scenario, 2020 Vs. 2021 (Usd Million)

Figure 14 Pest Control Market Size, By Pest Type, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 15 Pest Control Market Size, By Mode Of Application, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 16 Pest Control Market Share, By Control Method, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Value)

Figure 17 Pest Control Market Size, By Application, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 18 Pest Control Market Share And Growth Rate (Value), By Region

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview Of The Pest Control Market

Figure 19 Pest Control Market Is Driven By Rapid Urbanization And Need To Reduce Disease Outbreaks

4.2 Pest Control Market, By Control Method And Region

Figure 20 North America Dominated The Market In 2020

4.3 North America: Pest Control Market, By Control Method And Country

Figure 21 Chemical Control Accounted For A Significant Market Share In North America In 2020

4.4 Pest Control Market Share (Value), By Key Region/Country

Figure 22 Us Dominated The Market In 2020

4.5 Covid-19 Impact On The Pest Control Market

Figure 23 Chart Of Pre- & Post-Covid Scenarios In The Pest Control Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Increasing Population Density

Table 2 Global Population Density, 2019

Figure 24 Population Growth Trend, 1950–2050

5.2.2 Effects Of Rapid Urbanization On Pest Population

Figure 25 Most Urbanized Countries, 2020

5.2.3 Growth Opportunities In Developing Regions Such As Asia Pacific And South America

Figure 26 Pesticide Usage In Agriculture, By Region, 2015–2017 (Tonnes)

5.3 Market Dynamics

Figure 27 Market Dynamics: Pest Control Market

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increase In Instances Of Vector-Borne Disease Outbreaks To Encourage Public Health Initiatives

Figure 28 Us: Salmonella Outbreak Cases Due To Livestock Pests, 2002–2018

Table 3 Geographical Distribution Of Diseases Transmitted By Insects And Ticks

5.3.1.2 Impact Of Climate Change On Pest Proliferation

Figure 29 London: Seasonal Pest Activity, 2017

5.3.1.3 Rising Adoption Of Digital Applications And Technology

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Registration Costs And Interminable Time For Product Approval

5.3.2.2 Risks Associated With Pesticide Storage

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Emergence Of Biological Pest Control Solutions

5.3.3.2 Adoption Of Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Pest Control

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Growth In Pest Resistance Against Chemical Compounds

Figure 30 Global Increase In Unique Pesticide-Resistant Cases, 1970–2020

5.3.4.2 Lack Of Skilled Labor In Performing Pest Control Activities

5.3.4.3 Inadequate Ai Expertise And Skills

5.4 Impact Of Covid-19 On Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Covid-19 To Drive The Demand For Pest Control As An “Essential Service”

5.4.2 Covid-19 Impact On The Pest Control Supply Chain

6 Industry Trends

…….CONTINUED

