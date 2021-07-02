Latest EPDM Market Revenue, Trends and Business Opportunities by 2026

A market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. A market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Global Top Key Players

Market Segment by Type

Market Segment by Application

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

Figure 1 Characteristics Of Epdm

Table 1 Market Segment Definition, By Application

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

Table 2 Applications Considered In The Report

1.3 Market Scope

Figure 2 Epdm Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Regions Covered

1.4 Years Considered For The Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

1.8 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 3 Epdm Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Supply Side Estimation: Based On Production Capacity

Figure 4 Supply Side Estimation: Based On Production Capacity

2.2.2 Demand Side Estimation: Based On Total Automobile Production

Figure 5 Demand Side Estimation: Based On Total Automobile Production (2019)

2.3 Data Triangulation

Figure 6 Epdm Market: Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions And Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

Figure 7 Automotive Segment Held Largest Share, In Terms Of Value, In 2020

Figure 8 Apac To Be Fastest-Growing Epdm Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities In Epdm Market

Figure 9 Recovery In Automotive Sector To Offer Market Growth Opportunities

4.2 Apac Epdm Market, By Application And Country, 2020

Figure 10 China Accounted For The Largest Share In Apac

4.3 Epdm Market, By Application

Figure 11 Automotive Segment To Dominate The Overall Epdm Market, 2021–2026

4.4 Epdm Market, By Country

Figure 12 China To Be Fastest-Growing Market For Epdm, In Terms Of Volume

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 13 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges In Epdm Market

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Steady Recovery Of Automotive Sector In Asia

5.2.1.2 Increasing Use Of Epdm Polymer In Blended Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Oversupply Of Epdm In The Market

5.2.2.2 Availability Of Substitutes Of Epdm

Table 3 Thermoplastic Elastomers: Tpv And Tpo

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth In Electric Vehicle Will Provide New Revenue Stream For Epdm Manufacturers

Table 4 Type Of Rubber Parts Used In Electric Vehicle And Internal Combustion Engine

5.2.3.2 Development Of Environment-Friendly Technology For Epdm Production

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Anti-Dumping Duties Imposed By China

Table 5 Anti-Dumping Duties Imposed On Manufacturing Companies

5.2.4.2 Difficulty In Recycling Of Epdm

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 14 Epdm Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.3.3 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.3.4 Threat Of New Entrants

5.3.5 Threat Of Substitutes

5.4 Range Scenarios Of The Epdm Market

5.5 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Figure 15 Pre & Post-Covid Analysis Of Epdm Demand

Figure 16 Global Production Of Passenger And Commercial Vehicles

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

Figure 17 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7 Regulatory Landscape

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.8.1 Ziegler-Natta Catalyst

5.8.2 Metallocene Catalysts

5.8.3 Ace Technology

5.8.4 Amc Technology

5.8.5 Bio-Based Edpm

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.9.1 Introduction

5.9.2 Methodology

5.9.3 Document Type

Figure 18 Number Of Patents Year-Wise In Last 11 Years

5.9.4 Publication Trends – Last 11 Years

Figure 19 Number Of Patents Year-Wise In Last 11 Years

5.9.5 Insight

5.9.6 Jurisdiction Analysis

Figure 20 Top Jurisdiction, By Document

5.9.7 Top Companies/Applicants

Figure 21 Top 10 Companies/Applicants With Highest Number Of Patents

Table 6 List Of Patents By Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd.

Table 7 List Of Patents By Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

Table 8 List Of Patents By Exxonmobil Chemical Patents Inc.

Table 9 List Of Patents By Toyoda Gosei East

Table 10 List Of Patents By Nok Corporation

Table 11 List Of Patents By Bridgestone Corporation

Table 12 Top 20 Patent Owners (Us) In Last 11 Years

5.10 Case Study

5.10.1 Epdm Roofing Membrane Ideal Choice For Pooling Application

5.10.2 Epdm Roofing Membrane Ideal Choice For Green Roof Application

5.11 Average Selling Price Analysis

Figure 22 Epdm Price Forecast For North America

Figure 23 Epdm Price Forecast For Europe

Figure 24 Epdm Price Forecast For Apac

Figure 25 Epdm Price Forecast For Mea

Figure 26 Epdm Price Forecast For South America

5.12 Epdm Trade Analysis

Table 13 Epdm Import By Country (2016-2019) In Tons

Table 14 Epdm Export By Country (2016-2019) In Tons

5.13 Epdm Ecosystem

5.14 Macroeconomic Indicator

Table 15 World Gdp Growth Projection

Table 16 Production Of Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles, Trucks,And Buses(Units), 2018-2019 (By Country)

Table 17 Production Of Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles, Trucks, And Buses(Units), 2018-2019 (By Region)

5.15 Yc, Ycc Shift

Figure 27 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle And Environmentally-Friendly Products To Enhance Future Revenue Mix

Table 18 Yc, Ycc And Shift In Epdm Market

5.16 Forecasting Factors Impacting Growth

6 Epdm Market, By Application

…….CONTINUED

