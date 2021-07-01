Medical Device Cleaning Market: Application, Potential Growth, Price, Scope, Demand, Key Company Profiles, Trend & Forecast Analysis

A wide-ranging Medical Device Cleaning Market report is one of the most significant, unique, and creditable market research reports formed by focusing on specific business prerequisites. The report has been produced by firmly following commitments and deadlines to deliver the finest market report.

The global medical device cleaning market is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2025 from USD 1.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9%. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), rise in healthcare expenditure, and increasing focus on disinfection and sterilization in the healthcare sector.

However, an increase in preference for single-use instruments due to concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

“Based on process, the automatic cleaning segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

On the basis of process, the medical device cleaning market is segmented into presoak/pre-cleaning, manual cleaning, automatic cleaning, and disinfection. Automatic cleaning is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of automatic washers to maximize productivity with the minimum usage of detergents and disinfectants, the effective cleaning of organic contaminants from surgical instruments, and the minimum time required for cleaning by the automated washer.

“By application, the surgical instrument segment accounted for the largest share of the medical device cleaning market in 2019”

Based on application, the surgical instrument segment accounted for the largest share in this market. The increasing prevalence and burden of HAIs and chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, and an increasing number of surgeries are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

”By end users, the hospitals and clinics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Based on end users, the medical device cleaning market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, dental clinics and hospitals, and other end users. The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing number of hospitals and clinics in developed countries, increasing prevalence of HAIs, and an increasing number of medical institutes in developed and emerging regions.

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the various types of detergents, disinfectants, and adoption patterns. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global medical device cleaning market for different segments such as process, application, end user, and region.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

