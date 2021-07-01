Rehabilitation Equipment Market: Application, Potential Growth, Price, Scope, Demand, Key Company Profiles, Trend & Forecast Analysis

Rehabilitation Equipment Market report performs a study of the industry precisely which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. This market research report is a great option to make better decisions, generate maximum revenue, and enhance business profit.

ReportsnReports has recently added concise research on the "Rehabilitation Equipment Market" by Product (Mobility, Cane, Crutches, Walker, Body Support, Lift, Beds, Sling, Exercise, Therapy, Reading, Writing), Application (Physical, OT, Strength) End User (Physiotherapy, Hospital, Clinic) – Global Forecast to 2025

The rehabilitation equipment market is projected to reach USD 16.6 billion by 2025 from USD 12.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.2%. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases and the rising geriatric population.

In addition, emerging markets such as China and India are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in the rehabilitation equipment market during the forecast period. However, a lack of awareness and access to rehabilitation services in emerging markets is expected to restrain market growth.

List of companies profiled in this report

Invacare Corporation (US)

Medline Industries, Inc. (US)

Hill-Rom Services Inc. (US)

Dynatronics Corporation (US)

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (US)

DJO Global, Inc. (US)

Carex Health Brands, Inc. (US)

Roma Medical (UK)

Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)

GF Health Products, Inc. (US)

Etac AB (Sweden)

Joerns Healthcare (US)

Prism Medical UK (UK)

EZ Way, Inc. (US)

TecnoBody (Italy)

Proxomed (Germany)

Handicare (Sweden)

Sunrise Medical (Germany)

Enraf-Nonius (Netherlands)

Antano Group (Italy)

“The therapy equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the rehabilitation equipment market, by product, in 2019.”

Based on product, the rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into therapy equipment, daily living aids, mobility equipment, exercise equipment, and body support devices. In 2019, the therapy equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the rehabilitation equipment market.

This segment is also projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing incidence of various injuries and chronic conditions.

“Physical rehabilitation and training is the largest application segment of the rehabilitation equipment market in 2019.”

On the basis of application, the rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into strength, endurance, and pain reduction; physical rehabilitation and training; and occupational rehabilitation and training. The physical rehabilitation and training segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of sports injuries, degenerative joint disorders, and cerebrovascular diseases.

“Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

The rehabilitation equipment market, by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, Europe accounted for the largest market share, followed by North America.

Factors such as supportive government initiatives for safe patient handling, rising geriatric population, and the high burden of chronic conditions are driving the growth of the European rehabilitation equipment market. The Asia Pacific market, on the other hand, is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

This can be attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic conditions, increasing venture capital investments, availability of technologically advanced products, and strategic expansion of market players in this region.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type : Tier 1: 50%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 20%

: Tier 1: 50%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 20% By Designation : C-level: 37%, D-level: 29%, and Others: 34%

: C-level: 37%, D-level: 29%, and Others: 34% By Region: North America: 37%, Europe: 22%,Asia Pacific: 32%, and the RoW: 9%

The report provides an overview of the rehabilitation equipment market. It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of this market across different segments such as product, application, end user, and region.The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Markets Covered

1.2.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Research Methodology Steps

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.3 Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.2.4 Market Size Estimation: Approach 1 (Revenue-Based Estimation)

2.3 Market Growth Rate Projections

2.3.1 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Rehabilitation Equipment Market, By End User, 2020–2025

4.3 Daily Living Aids Market Share, By Type & Region (2019)

4.4 Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

5.1.1.2 Rising Geriatric Population

5.1.2 Market Restraints

5.1.2.1 Lack of Awareness and Access to Rehabilitation Services in Emerging Markets

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Growth Potential in Emerging Countries

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Reimbursement Issues

6 Rehabilitation Equipment Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Therapy Equipment

6.2.1 Therapy Equipment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market, By Product

6.3 Daily Living Aids

6.3.1 Medical Beds

6.3.1.1 Technological Advancements are Supporting the Growth of This Segment

6.3.2 Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices

6.3.2.1 Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices is the Fastest-Growing Segment of the Daily Living Aids Market

6.3.3 Reading, Writing, & Computing Aids

6.3.3.1 Reading, Writing, and Computing Aids are Widely Used in Home Care and Hospital Settings

6.3.4 Other Daily Living Aids

6.4 Mobility Equipment

6.4.1 Wheelchairs & Scoters

6.4.1.1 Power Wheelchairs

6.4.1.1.1 Increased Preference for Power Wheelchairs as They are Automatic and User-Friendly to Support Market Growth

6.4.1.2 Mobility Scooters

6.4.1.2.1 Mobility Scooters Help Users to Travel Across Long Distances

6.4.1.3 Manual Wheelchairs

6.4.1.3.1 Manual Wheelchairs are Affordable & Cost Less Than Power Wheelchairs

6.4.2 Walking Assist Devices

6.4.2.1 Walkers

6.4.2.1.1 Walker are Used By the Disabled & Elderly for Additional Support While Walking

6.4.2.2 Crutches

6.4.2.2.1 Axilla Crutches are the Most Preferred as They are Easy-To-Use and are Often Used By People Who Have A Temporary Injury

6.4.2.3 Canes

6.4.2.3.1 Canes are the Most Common Assistive Devices

6.5 Exercise Equipment

6.5.1 Lower Body Exercise Equipment

6.5.1.1 Lower Body Exercise Equipment is the Largest & Fastest-Growing Segment of the Exercise Equipment Market

6.5.2 Upper Body Exercise Equipment

6.5.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Orthopedic Conditions is Driving Market Growth

6.5.3 Full Body Exercise Equipment

6.5.3.1 Full Body Exercise Equipment are Used for Spine Rehabilitation, Body Balance, and Posture Rehabilitation

6.6 Body Support Devices

6.6.1 Patient Lifts

6.6.1.1 Growing Number of Surgical Procedures has Increased the Demand for Patient Lifts

6.6.2 Slings

6.6.2.1 Government Policies Promoting the Use of Medical Slings is Supporting the Growth of This Segment

6.6.3 Other Body Support Devices

7 Rehabilitation Equipment Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Physical Rehabilitation & Training

7.2.1 Physical Rehabilitation & Training is the Largest Application Segment of Rehabilitation Equipment

7.3 Strength, Endurance, & Pain Reduction

7.3.1 This Rehabilitation Program Focuses on Exercise in Order to Help Patients Gain Strength, Endurance, and Flexibility

7.4 Occupational Rehabilitation & Training

7.4.1 Growing Number of Disabled Individuals is Driving the Demand for Occupational Rehabilitation

8 Rehabilitation Equipment Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals & Clinics

8.2.1 Hospitals & Clinics are the Largest End Users of Rehabilitation Equipment

8.3 Rehabilitation Centers

8.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Disabilities to Support the Growth of This End-User Segment

8.4 Home Care Settings

8.4.1 Rising Demand for Home Care to Drive the Growth of This End-User Segment

8.5 Physiotherapy Centers

8.5.1 Rising Incidence of Sports Injuries to Support the Growth of This End-User Segment

8.6 Other End Users

9 Rehabilitation Equipment Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.1.1 Germany Accounted for the Largest Share of the European Rehabilitation Equipment Market in 2019

9.2.2 UK

9.2.2.1 Wide Acceptance of the ‘No-Lift’ Approach has Increased the Adoption of Rehabilitation Equipment

9.2.3 France

9.2.3.1 Growing Healthcare Expenditure and Favorable Reimbursement Scenario to Support Market Growth in France

9.2.4 Italy

9.2.4.1 Increasing Incidence of Fall Injuries & Orthopedic Disorders to Support Market Growth

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.5.1 Increasing Life Expectancy has Driven the Adoption of Rehabilitation Equipment in Spain

9.2.6 RoE

9.3 North America

9.3.1 US

9.3.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Obesity is Driving Market Growth in the US

9.3.2 Canada

9.3.2.1 Growing Number of People Suffering From Disabilities to Propel Market Growth

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 Large Geriatric Population in Japan—A Key Driver for Market Growth

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 China is the Fastest-Growing Market for Rehabilitation Equipment in the APAC

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Musculoskeletal Disorders to Drive the Demand for Rehabilitation Equipment in India

9.4.4 RoAPAC

9.5 RoW

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2019

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.3 Innovators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

10.4.1 Product Launches

10.4.2 Expansions

10.4.3 Acquisitions

10.4.4 Partnerships & Agreements

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Invacare Corporation

11.2 Hill-Rom Services Inc.

11.3 Medline Industries, Inc.

11.4 Dynatronics Corporation

11.5 DJO Global, Inc.

11.6 Drive Devilbiss Healthcare

11.7 Carex Health Brands, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Compass Health Brands)

11.8 Roma Medical

11.9 Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co., Ltd.

11.1 GF Health Products, Inc.

11.11 Etac AB

11.12 Joerns Healthcare

11.13 Prism Medical UK

11.14 EZ Way, Inc.

11.15 Antano Group

11.16 Other Key Players

11.16.1 Tecnobody

11.16.2 Proxomed

11.16.3 Handicare

11.16.4 Sunrise Medical

11.16.5 Enraf-Nonius

12 Appendix

12.1 Discussion Guide

12.2 Knowledge Store: Marketsandmarkets’ Subscription Portal

12.3 Available Customizations

12.4 Related Reports

12.5 Author Details

