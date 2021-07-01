Population Health Management Market: Application, Potential Growth, Price, Scope, Demand, Key Company Profiles, Trend & Forecast Analysis

Population Health Management Market by Component (Software, Services), Mode of Delivery (On-premise Mode of Delivery, Cloud-based Mode of Delivery), End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Government Bodies)] – Global Forecasts to 2025

Population Health Management Market research report aids accomplish the needs of businesses for which it analyses the market from top to bottom by considering plentiful parameters. A strong research methodology used here consists of data models that include market overview and guide, vendor positioning grid, market timeline analysis, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. The Population Health Management Market report first introduces the market basics like definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain overview, and then industry policies and plans, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, and so on.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=281192

Prominent players in the population health management market are :

Cerner Corporation (US),

Epic Systems Corporation (US),

Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands),

i2i Population Health (US),

Health Catalyst (US),

Optum (US),

Enli Health Intelligence (US),

eClinicalWorks (US),

Orion Health (New Zealand),

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US),

IBM Corporation (US),

HealthEC, LLC (US),

Medecision (US),

Arcadia (US),

athenahealth (US),

Cotiviti (US),

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (US),

Conifer Health Solutions (US),

SPH Analytics (US),

Lightbeam Health Solutions (US),

Innovaccer (US),

Citra Health Solutions (US),

Evolent Health, Inc. (US),

Lumeris (US),

and Forward Health Group (US).

The global population health management market is projected to reach USD 39.4 billion by 2025 from USD 22.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. Government mandates and support for healthcare IT solutions, increasing use of big data analytics, and the need to curtail the escalating healthcare costs are the key factors driving the growth of the population health management market. In addition, emerging economies (such as Brazil, Russia, India, South Korea, and China), increasing focus on personalized medicine, and rising focus on value-based medicine are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. However, data breaches, lack of skilled analysts, and interoperability issues are adversely impacting the growth of this market.

“The software segment accounted for the larger share of the population health management market, by component, in 2019”

On the basis of component, the population health management market is segmented into software and services.The software segment accounted for the largest share of the population health management market in 2019. Technological advancements in IT solutions and big data analytics, growth of cloud computing, and increasing penetration of the Internet across the globe are some of the key factors driving the demand for software-based HCIT solutions. Moreover, the adoption of population health management software to coordinate care processes is expected to increase in the coming years owing to its ability to reduce read missions, increase cost-effectiveness, and enhance patient engagement.

“By mode of delivery, the on-premise mode of delivery segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019”

Population health management solutions are delivered to end users through the on-premise and cloud-based modes of delivery. The on-premise solutions segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019. The advantages offered by the on-premise mode of delivery, and the ability to reuse existing servers and storage hardware are supporting its increased adoption in the population health management market.

“By end user, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019”

On the basis of end user, the population health management market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and other end users. In 2019, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the population health management market. The advantages offered by PHM solutions, growing pool of patients, increasing load on hospitals to integrate and manage patient data in a more efficient way, and the growing need to improve the affordability and accessibility of healthcare services are propelling the growth of the PHM solutions market for healthcare providers.

“APAC is the fastest-growing market for population health management.”

The population health management market in the APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The growth of the Asia Pacific population health management market is driven by the rising medical tourism, the implementation of new ICT guidelines in Japan, investments and reforms to modernize China’s healthcare infrastructure, the rapidly growing healthcare industry in India, and the implementation of IT programs in Australia and New Zealand. In addition, government initiatives for the adoption of HCIT, the growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the rising purchasing power of consumers are also expected to support market growth in this region.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this study is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 30%

Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 30% By Designation: C-level: 27%, Director-level: 18%, and Others: 55%

C-level: 27%, Director-level: 18%, and Others: 55% By Region: North America: 50%, Europe: 20%, Asia Pacific: 20%,and the Rest of the World: 10%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the population health management market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the market and the different component segments, such as software and services.The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, solution offerings, and recent developments.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one, or a combination of the below mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the solution portfolios offered by the top players in the population health management market

Comprehensive information on the solution portfolios offered by the top players in the population health management market Solution Launch/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and solution launches in the population health management market

Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and solution launches in the population health management market Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new solutions, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global population health management market

Exhaustive information about new solutions, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global population health management market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of growth strategies and products of the leading players in the population health management market