Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market: Application, Potential Growth, Price, Scope, Demand, Key Company Profiles, Trend & Forecast Analysis

Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market by Application (Prediabetes, Nutrition, Care, Diabetes, CVD, CNS, CRD, MSD, GI, Substance Abuse, Rehabilitation), Sales Channel (B2C, Patient, Caregiver, B2B, Providers, Payer, Employer, Pharma) – Global forecasts to 2025

Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market report covers many business strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and others that help to amplify their footprints in the market. This global market report additionally encompasses predictions utilizing a practical arrangement of suspicions and techniques. Depending on client’s demand, a huge amount of business, product, and market-related information has been brought together via this report that eventually helps businesses create better strategies. Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market is the finest market research report which is the result of a proficient team and their potential capabilities.

“Growing incidence of preventable chronic diseases and the need to control healthcare costs are the key factors driving the growth of the digital therapeutics market.”

The global digital therapeutics market is projected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2025 from USD 2.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is mainly driven by the growing incidence of preventable chronic diseases, the need to control healthcare costs, and rising investments in digital therapeutics. On the other hand, a lack of awareness and access to digital therapeutics programs in developing countries, resistance from traditional healthcare providers, and unstable payment models are challenging the growth of this market.

Treatment/care-related applications segment accounted for the largest share of the digital therapeutics market in 2019

Based on application, the digital therapeutics market is segmented into preventive and treatment/care-related applications.Rising healthcare costs, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the ability of digital therapeutics to provide cost-effective solutions are some factors responsible for driving the market for treatment/care-related digital therapeutics applications.

Diabetes segment is expected to dominate the market

Based on the type of treatment/care-related application, the digital therapeutics market is further segmented into diabetes, CNS disorders, chronic respiratory diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, cardiovascular diseases, smoking cessation, medication adherence, gastrointestinal disorders, substance use disorders & addiction management, rehabilitation & patient care, and other treatment/care-related applications. The diabetes segment accounted for the largest share of the digital therapeutics market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing prevalence of diabetes across the globe. In addition, government initiatives to reduce the burden of diabetes using digital health are responsible for the large share of this segment.

B2B segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the sales channel, the digital therapeutics market is segmented into business-to-customer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B). The B2B segment is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the digital therapeutics market. The high preference of pharmaceutical companies to integrate digital therapeutics with their drug products to offer adherence services is a key factor driving the growth of this segment. Furthermore, rising awareness among payers, employers, and providers about the benefits of digital therapeutics has also supported the market growth.

North America to be the largest and the fastest-growing regional market

North America, which comprises the US and Canada, forms the largest market for digital therapeutics. The US is home to a plethora of digital therapeutics start-ups. In addition, government initiatives to support technological advancements, improvements in the reimbursement structure for digital therapeutics, and the increasing investments in digital therapeutics are responsible for the high growth of digital therapeutics in North America.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (50%), Tier 2 (30%), and Tier 3 (20%)

C-level (75%), D-level (15%), and Others (10%) By Region: North America (70%), Europe (20%), APAC (7%), and the RoW (3%)

Research Coverage:

This report provides a study of the digital therapeutics market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as sales channel, application, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall digital therapeutics market and its sub segments. This report will also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape, gain insights to position their business,and make suitable go-to-market strategies. It will also enable stakeholders to gauge the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Markets Covered

1.2.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach One: Revenue Mapping-Based Estimation

2.2.1.2 Approach Two: Buyer Adoption-Based Estimation

2.2.2 Top Down Approach: Penetration Rate Based Market Size Estimation

2.2.3 Growth Forecast

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.4 Market Player Ranking

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Digital Therapeutics Market Overview

4.2 Digital Therapeutics Market, By Sales Channel, 2020–2025

4.3 B2b Sales Channel Market Share, By Buyer & Region (2019)

4.4 Digital Therapeutics Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence Of Preventable Chronic Diseases

5.2.1.2 Rising Focus On Preventive Healthcare

5.2.1.3 Need To Control Healthcare Costs

5.2.1.4 Significant Increase In Venture Capital Investments

5.2.1.5 Benefits Of Digital Therapeutics

5.2.1.5.1 Ability To Induce Behavioral Change

5.2.1.5.2 Improved Drug Adherence

5.2.1.5.3 Patient Convenience And User-Friendliness

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Patient Data Privacy Concerns

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Large Undiagnosed And Untreated Population

5.2.3.3 Unexplored Therapeutic Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Unstable Payment Models

5.2.4.2 Reluctance Among Patients To Adopt Digital Therapeutics

5.2.4.3 Lack Of Awareness And Access To Digital Therapeutics Programs In Developing Countries

5.2.4.4 Resistance From Traditional Healthcare Providers

6 Digital Therapeutics Market, By Sales Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 B2b

6.2.1 Payers

6.2.1.1 Payers Hold The Highest Share Of The Market, By B2b Sales

6.2.2 Employers

6.2.2.1 Importance Of Employee Health Management Is Propelling The Adoption Of Digital Therapeutics Among Employers

6.2.3 Pharmaceutical Companies

6.2.3.1 Cross-Industry Collaboration Between Digital Therapeutics Start-Ups And Pharmaceutical Companies Will Drive Market Growth

6.2.4 Providers

6.2.4.1 Potential For Better Patient Management And Cost-Reductions Are Driving Demand For Digital Therapeutics Among Providers

6.2.5 Other Buyers

6.3 B2c

6.3.1 Caregivers

6.3.1.1 Ease Of Managing Health Conditions Has Driven Demand For Solutions Among Caregivers

6.3.2 Patients

6.3.2.1 Awareness About Preventive Health Among Patients Will Drive The Growth Of This Segment

7 Digital Therapeutics Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Treatment/Care-Related Applications

7.2.1 Diabetes

7.2.1.1 Growing Prevalence Of Diabetes Drives Market Growth

7.2.2 Central Nervous System Disorders

7.2.2.1 Potential Benefits Of Digital Therapeutics In Cns Disorder Management Have Driven The Development Of Solutions

7.2.3 Smoking Cessation

7.2.3.1 Focus On Providing Clinically Validated, Effective Mobile Applications To Help Quit Smoking Drives Market Growth

7.2.4 Chronic Respiratory Diseases

7.2.4.1 Growing Prevalence Of Copd And Asthma Is Responsible For Market Growth In This Segment

7.2.5 Musculoskeletal Disorders

7.2.5.1 Potential Of Digital Therapeutics In Better Pain Management To Drive The Adoption Of These Solutions Among End Users

7.2.6 Cardiovascular Diseases

7.2.6.1 Increasing Care Cost Of Cvd To Drive The Need For Digital Therapeutics Solutions

7.2.7 Medication Adherence

7.2.7.1 Need To Drive Medication Adherence Rates Have Propelled The Demand For Effective Solutions

7.2.8 Gastrointestinal Disorders

7.2.8.1 Availability Of Mobile Applications For The Management Of Gi Conditions To Drive The Market Growth

7.2.9 Rehabilitation & Patient Care

7.2.9.1 Benefits Of Digital Therapeutics Have Induced Startups To Develop Platforms For Patient Care

7.2.10 Substance Use Disorders & Addiction Management

7.2.10.1 Potential To Improve The Efficiency Of Behavioral Interventions Are Encouraging Market Growth

7.2.11 Other Treatment/Care-Related Applications

7.3 Preventive Applications

7.3.1 Prediabetes

7.3.1.1 Influx Of Startups To Provide Effective Prevention Against Prediabetes Drives The Growth Of This Segment

7.3.2 Obesity

7.3.2.1 Availability Of Cost-Effective Solutions For Obesity Management Propels The Growth Of This Segment

7.3.3 Nutrition

7.3.3.1 Importance Of Nutrition In Preventing A Wide Range Of Ailments Has Driven Demand For Digital Therapeutic Solutions

7.3.4 Lifestyle Management

7.3.4.1 Ability Of Digital Therapeutics Solutions To Induce Positive Behavioral Changes Has Contributed To Rise In Demand

7.3.5 Other Preventive Applications

8 Digital Therapeutics Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Us

8.2.1.1 Major Digital Therapeutics Start-Ups Are Based Out Of The Us, Which Has Greatly Supported Access To Solutions

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 Efforts Are Being Taken By The Canadian Government To Support Digital Therapeutics

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Germany Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Digital Therapeutics Market In Europe

8.3.2 Uk

8.3.2.1 Well-Established Healthcare System And Government Support Will Propel The Growth Of The Market

8.3.3 France

8.3.3.1 Growing Healthcare Expenditure And Favorable Health Insurance System To Support Market Growth In France

8.3.4 Spain

8.3.4.1 Initiatives By Emerging Digital Therapeutics Startups Are Supporting Market Growth

8.3.5 Italy

8.3.5.1 Need For Alternative And Effective Treatment To Drive The Market Growth In Coming Years

8.3.6 Rest Of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.1.1 Rising Diabetes Incidence And Collaborations Between Stakeholders Are Indicators Of Market Growth In Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.2.1 Growing Geriatric Population And Incidence Of Chronic Conditions Will Drive Demand For Digital Therapeutics In China

8.4.3 India

8.4.3.1 Rising Chronic Disease Incidence And The Need For Better Disease Management Drive Market Growth

8.4.4 Rest Of Apac

8.5 Rest Of The World

8.5.1 Rising Burden On Healthcare Systems Drives Demand For Alternative, Cost-Effective Therapies In The Row

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2019

9.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.3.1 Visionary Leaders

9.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

9.3.3 Innovators

9.3.4 Emerging Companies

9.4 Competitive Situation And Trends

9.4.1 Product Launches

9.4.2 Expansions

9.4.3 Partnerships, Agreements & Collaborations

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Noom

10.1.1 Business Overview

10.1.2 Products Offered

10.1.3 Recent Developments

10.1.4 Mnm View

10.2 Livongo Health

10.2.1 Business Overview

10.2.2 Products Offered

10.2.3 Recent Developments

10.2.4 Mnm View

10.3 Omada Health

10.3.1 Business Overview

10.3.2 Products Offered

10.3.3 Recent Developments

10.3.4 Mnm View

10.4 Proteus Digital Health

10.4.1 Business Overview

10.4.2 Products Offered

10.4.3 Recent Developments

10.5 Welldoc

10.5.1 Business Overview

10.5.2 Products Offered

10.5.3 Recent Developments

10.6 Ginger

10.6.1 Business Overview

10.6.2 Products Offered

10.7 Propeller Health

10.7.1 Business Overview

10.7.2 Products Offered

10.8 2morrow

10.8.1 Business Overview

10.8.2 Products Offered

10.8.3 Recent Developments

10.9 Canary Health

10.9.1 Business Overview

10.9.2 Products Offered

10.9.3 Recent Developments

10.10 Mango Health Inc.

10.10.1 Business Overview

10.10.2 Products Offered

10.10.3 Recent Developments

10.11 Click Therapeutics

10.11.1 Business Overview

10.11.2 Products Offered

10.11.3 Recent Developments

10.12 Pear Therapeutics

10.12.1 Business Overview

10.12.2 Products & Services Offered

10.12.3 Recent Developments

10.13 Akili Interactive Labs

10.13.1 Business Overview

10.13.2 Products Offered

10.13.3 Recent Developments

10.14 Wellthy Therapeutics

10.14.1 Business Overview

10.14.2 Products Offered

10.14.3 Recent Developments

10.15 Cognoa

10.15.1 Business Overview

10.15.2 Products Offered

10.15.3 Recent Developments

10.16 Happify

10.16.1 Business Overview

10.16.2 Products Offered

10.16.3 Recent Developments

10.17 Kaia Health

10.17.1 Business Overview

10.17.2 Products Offered

10.18 Ayogo Health

10.18.1 Business Overview

10.18.2 Products Offered

10.18.3 Recent Developments

10.19 Better Therapeutics

10.19.1 Business Overview

10.19.2 Products Offered

10.20 Mindstrong Health

10.20.1 Business Overview

10.20.2 Products Offered

11 Appendix

Discussion Guide

11.1 Knowledge Store: Marketsandmarkets’ Subscription Portal

11.2 Available Customizations

11.3 Related Reports

11.4 Author Details

