Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market: Application, Potential Growth, Price, Scope, Demand, Key Company Profiles, Trend & Forecast Analysis

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market analysis provides an examination of various segments that are supposed to witness the quickest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The market study of this report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis, where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This market research report helps the clients understand the various drivers and restraints impacting the market during the forecast period. Market research reports like this Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market surely helps to reduce business risk and failure. For effectual business growth, companies must adopt market research report service which has become quite vital in this rapidly changing marketplace.

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market by Product (Handheld Instruments, Inflation Devices, Surgical Scopes), Type of Surgery (Cardiothoracic, Gastrointestinal), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Clinic) – Global Forecast to 2025

“The advantages of minimally invasive surgeries over traditional open surgeries and the increasing number of minimally invasive surgical procedures across the globe are expected to drive the overall growth of the MIS instruments market.”

The MIS instruments market is expected to grow from USD 20.1 billion in 2019 to USD 32.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the advantages of minimally invasive surgeries over traditional open surgeries and the increasing number of minimally invasive surgical procedures across the globe.

The MIS instruments market comprises major players such as:

Medtronic plc (Ireland),

Johnson & Johnson (US),

Stryker Corporation (US),

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany),

Smith & Nephew plc (US),

Boston Scientific Corporation (US),

and CONMED Corporation (US).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the MIS instruments market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

“The handheld instruments segment commanded the largest share of the market in 2018.”

On the basis of product, the market is broadly segmented into handheld instruments, inflation devices, surgical scopes, cutting instruments, guiding devices, electrosurgical & electrocautery instruments, and other instruments. The handheld instruments segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018.This is largely because of the increasing number of surgical procedures and the development of high-dexterity, low-cost articulating laparoscopic handheld surgical instruments.

“The cardiothoracic surgery segment dominated the market, by type of surgery, in 2018.”

Based on type of surgery, the MIS instruments market is segmented into cardiothoracic surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, orthopedic surgery, gynecological surgery, cosmetic & bariatric surgery, urological surgery, and other surgeries. The cardiothoracic surgery segment dominated the market in 2018, due to the rising prevalence of cardiac diseases, growing awareness about the benefits of early detection of cardiovascular complications, the growing number of coronary and percutaneous cardiology interventions, and increasing adoption of MIS instruments owing to their convenience and better results as compared to other techniques.

“The hospitals segment commanded the largest share of the MIS instruments market in 2018.”

Based on end user, the MIS instruments market has been categorized into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers & clinics. The hospitals segment commanded the largest share of the market in 2018. The large number of minimally invasive surgical procedures performed in hospitals due to the presence of highly skilled healthcare professionals is a major factor driving market growth.

“The Asia Pacific region to register the highest growth in the global MIS instruments market during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of a large patient pool undergoing surgical treatments, growing awareness about modern surgical instruments and techniques, and the implementation of various initiatives to reduce the rising healthcare expenditure in the Asia Pacific are the major growth drivers for this regional market.

In-depth interviews were conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the MIS instruments market.

By Respondent Type : Supply Side (80%) and Demand Side(20%)

: Supply Side (80%) and Demand Side(20%) By Designation: Managers(55%), CXOs (20%), and Executives (25%)

Managers(55%), CXOs (20%), and Executives (25%) By Region: North America (50%), Europe (20%), APAC (20%), and RoW (10%)

Research Coverage:

The market study covers the MIS instruments market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on product, type of surgery, end user, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall MIS instruments market and its sub segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape, to gain more insights so as to better position their businesses, and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

