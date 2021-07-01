Dental Imaging Market: Application, Potential Growth, Price, Scope, Demand, Key Company Profiles, Trend & Forecast Analysis

Dental Imaging Market research report displays important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the industry by the key players. This finest market report is an all-inclusive overview of the market, covering various aspects including product definition, customary vendor landscape, and market segmentation based on various parameters such as type of product, its components, type of management and geography. This Dental Imaging Market report has studied key opportunities in the market and influencing factors which is valuable to take the business to a new level.

Dental Imaging Market by Product (CBCT, Intraoral X ray, Intraoral Cameras, Intraoral Scanners), Application (Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Implantology) & End user (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Diagnostic Centers) – Global Forecast to 2025

The global dental imaging market is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 2.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is largely driven by the technological advancements in dentistry, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, rising awareness among patients, and growing dental tourism in emerging markets. On the other hand, the high cost of dental imaging systems is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

“In the extraoral imaging systems segment, 3D CBCT is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Within the product category, the dental imaging market has been segmented into extraoral imaging and intraoral imaging systems. The extraoral imaging systems segment accounted for the largest share of the dental imaging market in 2019. Within the extraoral imaging systems segment, 3D CBCT is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The wide application and utility of extraoral imaging systems for diagnosis, treatment planning, and post-treatment assessment, especially in endodontics, oral & maxillofacial surgery, and orthodontics,is a major factor driving the growth of this segment.

“By application, the implantology segment holds the largest share.”

Based on application, the dental imaging market has been segmented into implantology, endodontics, oral & maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics, and other applications. The implantology segment holds the largest share in the market due to the advantages of imaging in obtaining precise measurements for the placement of implants, maintaining the accuracy of the treatment, and post-treatment evaluation.

“By end user, the dental hospitals& clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period (2020–2025).”

Based on end user, the dental imaging market has been segmented into dental hospitals& clinics, dental diagnostic centers, and dental academic& research institutes. The dental hospitals & clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the forecast period, due to the increasing affordability of technically advanced imaging systems, rising awareness among patients, and increasing demand for speedy diagnosis and treatment planning.

“North America to hold the largest share.”

North America accounted for the largest share of the global dental imaging market in 2019.The large share of this regional segment can be attributed due to the growing R&D activities, growing popularity of cosmetic dentistry, rising demand for technologically advanced products, and increasing availability and use of CBCT systems in this region. On the other hand, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to emerging and leading market players in developing Asian markets, comparatively lenient regulatory guidelines, and improving healthcare infrastructure.

The breakdown of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (30%), Tier 2 (45%), and Tier 3 (25%)

Tier 1 (30%), Tier 2 (45%), and Tier 3 (25%) By Designation: C-level (35%), Director-level (25%), and Others (40%)

C-level (35%), Director-level (25%), and Others (40%) By Region: North America (35%), Europe (30%), Asia Pacific (15%),Latin America (10%), and Middle East & Africa (10%)

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the various dental imaging productsand their adoption patterns in different application areas such as implantology, endodontic, oral & maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics, and other applications. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global dental imaging marketfor different segments (product,application, end user,and region). The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help themgarner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening the market.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global dental imaging market

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global dental imaging market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the global dental imaging market

Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the global dental imaging market Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions by product, application, and end user

Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions by product, application, and end user Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global dental imaging market

Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global dental imaging market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and products of leading players in the global dental imaging market

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Dental Imaging Market Overview

4.2 Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.3 Market: Regional Mix (2020–2025)

4.4 Market: Developing vs. Developed Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Technological Advancements

5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Dental Practices and Rising Dental Expenditure

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

5.2.1.4 Rising Incidence of Dental Caries and Other Periodontal Diseases

5.2.1.5 Growing Dental Tourism in Emerging Markets

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Dental Imaging Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Growth Potential in Emerging Countries

5.2.3.2 Artificial Intelligence in Dental Imaging

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Managing High Volumes of Imaging Data

6 Dental Imaging Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Extraoral Imaging Systems

6.2.1 Panoramic Systems

6.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Dental Disorders to Support the Growth of This Market Segment

6.2.2 Panoramic & Cephalometric Systems

6.2.2.1 Panoramic & Cephalometric Systems Offer A Single Digital Platform for Dental Treatments

6.2.3 3D CBCT Systems

6.2.3.1 Growth in the Dental Implants Market to Drive the Demand for 3D CBCT Systems

6.3 Intraoral Imaging Systems

6.3.1 Intraoral Scanners

6.3.1.1 Intraoral Scanners Provide Fast and Accurate Scanning

6.3.2 Intraoral X-Ray Systems

6.3.2.1 Efficient and Faster Intraoral Diagnostics are the Major Advantages of Intraoral X-Ray Systems

6.3.3 Intraoral Sensors

6.3.3.1 Intraoral Sensors Enable A Significant Reduction in Operating Time

6.3.4 Intraoral Photostimulable Phosphor Systems

6.3.4.1 Phosphor Imaging Plates are an Economical Option for Intraoral Imaging

6.3.5 Intraoral Cameras

6.3.5.1 Intraoral Cameras Help in the Early Detection and Accurate Representation of Dental Conditions

7 Dental Imaging Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Implantology

7.2.1 Implantology Segment Dominated the Dental Imaging Market in 2019

7.3 Endodontics

7.3.1 CBCT Systems are Important Diagnostic Tools in Endodontics

7.4 Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

7.4.1 Clinical and Radiological Data Plays A Major Role in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeries

7.5 Orthodontics

7.5.1 Growing Penetration of 3D Imaging Techniques to Support Market Growth

7.6 Other Applications

8 Dental Imaging Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Dental Hospitals & Clinics

8.2.1 Growing Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Support the Growth of This End-User Segment

8.3 Dental Diagnostic Centers

8.3.1 Increasing Number of Dental Procedures and Rising Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry to Support the Growth of This End-User Segment

8.4 Dental Academic & Research Institutes

8.4.1 Low Purchasing Power and Slow Adoption of Advanced Dental Technologies to Hinder the Growth of This End-User Segment

9 Dental Imaging Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 The US Dominated the North American Dental Imaging Market in 2019

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Increasing Awareness of Dental Care to Support the Growth of the Dental Industry in Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany is the Largest Market for Dental Imaging in Europe

9.3.2 Italy

9.3.2.1 Increasing Spending on Oral Health to Drive the Market in Italy

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Well-Organized Distribution Network is Expected to Support Market Growth in France

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.4.1 Increasing Number of Dentists, Growing Dental Tourism, and Rising Geriatric Population Will Aid Market Growth

9.3.5 UK

9.3.5.1 Increased Spending on Oral Health Services to Support Market Growth in the UK

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Significant Increase in Demand for Dental Care Services to Drive Market Growth in China

9.4.2 South Korea

9.4.2.1 Rising Disposable Incomes to Drive Overall Market Growth in South Korea

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.3.1 Rising Geriatric Population and Increasing Dental Awareness Among Patients to Support Market Growth in Japan

9.4.4 India

9.4.4.1 India to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Market Players

9.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Availability of Low-Cost Treatments and Growing Medical Tourism in Brazil and Mexico to Support Market Growth

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Market Growth in the Middle East and Africa is Majorly Driven By the Growing Awareness About Dental Hygiene

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Growth Strategy Matrix (2017–2019)

10.3 Market Share Analysis

10.3.1 Market Share Analysis: Dental Imaging Market

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.4.1 Visionary Leaders

10.4.2 Innovators

10.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.4.4 Emerging Companies

10.5 Competitive Situation and Trends

10.5.1 Product Launches and Upgrades

10.5.2 Acquisitions

10.5.3 Partnerships

10.5.4 Expansions

11 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, MnM View)*

11.1 Envista Holdings Corporation

11.2 DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc.

11.3 PLANMECA OY

11.4 Carestream Dental, LLC.

11.5 VATECH Co., Ltd.

11.6 Genoray Co., Ltd.

11.7 Align Technology, Inc.

11.8 Apteryx Imaging, Inc.

11.9 ACTEON Group

11.10 Owandy Radiology

11.11 J. MORITA CORP

11.12 Midmark Corporation

11.13 DURR DENTAL SE

11.14 FONA Italy

11.15 3Shape A/S

11.16 Ningbo Runyes Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.

11.17 Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co., Ltd.

11.18 Cefla S.C.

11.19 Yoshida Dental MFG. Co. Ltd.

11.20 Prexion, Inc.

*Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, MnM View Might Not Be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies.

12 Appendix

12.1 Insights of Industry Experts

12.2 Discussion Guide

12.3 Knowledge Store: Marketsandmarkets’ Subscription Portal

12.4 Available Customizations

12.5 Related Reports

12.6 Author Details

Read More…