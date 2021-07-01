Radiotherapy Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Business Scenario, Product, Technology, Share and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

The rise in the incidences of cancer, improved technological advances, new product launches, and strategic collaboration are driving the demand of the market.

Increasing technological advances in the radiotherapy is one of the factors snowballing, the market growth. For instance, Stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) which differentiate between healthy cells and cancer cells and provide optimum efficacy

Continue increasing demand for technological advances in the market promoted several market players to develop advanced version of their product offerings. For instance, in January 2020, Elekta signed an agreement with the Institute Jules Bordet, Brussels for Elekta Unity MR-linac system, Versa H.D. linear accelerators (linacs), and to upgrade Elekta Infinity linacs. The total contract was valued at approximately USD 24.2 million. This was beneficial to provide Bordet institute advanced radiotherapy solutions.

The latest market study titled ‘Global Radiotherapy Market’, released by Emergen Research, takes note of the most prominent growth potentials of the market, which assists industry stakeholders in comprehending the most recent market trends and growth prospects, besides helping them determine the prevailing growth opportunities and competitive scenarios of the market.

Continuous rising prevalence of cancer resulting, a raised demand of radiotherapy eventually promoted the market growth. According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 1,806,590 new cancer cases and 606,520 cancer deaths in the U.S. are estimated in the year 2020.

The study is inclusive of a comprehensive analysis of the commonly used marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the key market players. Taking into account the existing market development factors, historical events, and recent market trends, the study presents a balanced opinion on the future scenario of the global Radiotherapy market. It thus supports its opinion by discussing the key corporate strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances, used by the market players to strengthen their global footprint.

Key participants include Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Elekta (Sweden), Accuray Incorporated (U.S.), Ion Beam Applications S.A. (Belgium), Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), ViewRay, Inc. (U.S.), IsoRay Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Provision Healthcare (U.S.), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.) and Reflexion Medical (U.S.) among others.

Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

External Beam Radiotherapy Product Linear Accelerators (LINAC) Conventional LINAC Stereotactic Advanced Electron/Cobalt-60 LINAC CyberKnife Gamma Knife TomoTherapy Particle Therapy Systems Cyclotrons Synchrotrons Synchrocyclotrons Conventional Cobalt-60 Teletherapy Units Internal Beam Radiotherapy/Brachytherapy Products Seeds Applicators Afterloaders Electronic Brachytherapy Products Systemic Radiotherapy Iobenguane-131 Samarium-153 Rhenium-186 Yttrium-90 Radium-223 Phosphorous-32 Radio-Labelled Antibodies



Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

External Beam Radiotherapy Image-guided Radiotherapy (IGRT) Intensity-modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT) TomoTherapy Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT) Stereotactic Therapy 3D Conformal Radiotherapy (3D-CRT) Particle Beam Therapy (Heavy-ion and Proton Therapy)

Internal Beam Radiotherapy/Brachytherapy Low-dose-rate (LDR) Brachytherapy High-dose-rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Pulsed-dose-rate (PDR) Brachytherapy

Systemic Radiotherapy Intravenous Radiotherapy Oral Radiotherapy Instillation Radiotherapy



Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Spine Cancer

Brain Cancer

Pediatric Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Penile Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Independent Radiotherapy Centers

Regional Analysis:

The Radiotherapy industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to answer the most common queries related to the global Radiotherapy market:

What is the scope of innovation in the current market landscape?

What are the current trends dictating global market growth?

What is the projected value of the market in 2027?

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

