Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market Share, High Demand, Future Scope, Recent Trends, Applications, Types, Products, Industry Analysis and Forecast Report 2027

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market Size – USD 1.82 billion in 2019, Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market Growth – CAGR of 14.4%, Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Industry Trends– percutaneous transcatheter mitral valve replacement techniques, favorable investment opportunities and technological advancements are among the key factors expected to fuel the market in the forecast period

According to the current analysis of Emergen Research, the global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market was valued at USD 1.82 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4.67 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.4%. Rise frequency of mitral valve diseases, increasing pioneering pipeline devices together with rising elderly population with heart condition is positively driving the growth prospects of the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation (repair and replacement) market in the forecast period. Mitral Regurgitation (MR) is the greatest widespread valve disorder affecting more than 4 million in total in the United States.

To develop functional (secondary) mitral regurgitation, in March 2019, MitraClip’s suggestions to address the secondary MR was expanded and approved by US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This can be administered in patients with structural changes in the heart (such as enlargement due to heart failure)

Key market players profiled for this industry analysis include Abbott Laboratories, HLT Medical, Neovasc, Edward Lifesciences, Biotronik Private Limited, LivaNova, Colibri Heart Valve, Medtronic, NeoChord, MValve Technologies, Transcatheter Technologies GmbH and Venus Medtech among other companies

For the purpose of this study, Emergen Research have segmented Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market on the basis of product, application, end use and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Mechanical Valves

Bioprosthetic Tissue (Biological) Valves

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Mitral Valve Stenosis

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Regurgitation

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Other

Regional Analysis:

The Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

