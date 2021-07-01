Microfluidics Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Growth, Applications, Technology, Types, Products and Forecasts Report 2027

Microfluidics Market Size – USD 13.10 billion in 2019, Microfluidics Market Growth – CAGR of 10.6%, Microfluidics Industry trends – High demand from developing nations.

The global Microfluidics Market is expected to reach USD 29.43 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Increasing usage of Microfluidics to enhance healthcare, enabling early identification of pathogens, expanded flexibility, and simple tracking to target underserved and remote communities would fuel demand development for the Microfluidics market.

The demand for microfluidic-based pumps is projected to see substantial growth in the forecast timeframe as microfluidic systems are increasingly used in laboratory settings to conduct a wide variety of applications, such as evaluating characteristics such as pH, chemical bonding coefficients, viscosity, and other applications for cell manipulation. The fast and reliable response, non-requirement of advanced equipment, low cost, and portability would all be critical factors in the growth of the diagnostic section Point-of-care (POC).

Key participants include Fluidigm Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Abbott Laboratories Thermo Fisher Scientific, Micronit Micro Technologies B.V., Life Technologies Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Illumina Inc., and PerkinElmer Inc, among others.

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Medical Non-Medical

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Silicon Glass Polymer PDMS Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Lab-on-a-chip Organs-on-chips Continuous flow microfluidics Optofluidics and Microfluidics Others



Regional Analysis:

The Microfluidics industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Microfluidics Market concentration rate and processing rate of raw materials have also been conscripted in the report.

The report contains an assessment of the current price trends, as well as the factors influencing the global market size.

It throws light on the significant marketing strategies implemented by the eminent players in the industry.

Vital data and information concerning the producers, distributors, and downstream buyers involved in the global market, as well as the cost structure analysis and market mechanism, form the important elements of this report.

