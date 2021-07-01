Synthetic Food Market Technology, Applications, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Size, Share, Types, Products, High Demand, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2027

Synthetic Food Market Size – USD 15.37 billion in 2019, Synthetic Food Market Growth – CAGR of 5.2%, Synthetic Food Market Trends –Changing consumer lifestyle.

The global Synthetic Food Market is expected to reach USD 23.05 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rapidly changing consumer lifestyle, including eating preferences due to rising urbanization specially throughout the analyzed regions across the globe. Various artificially engineered ingredients offer unique flavors and textures along with good nutrients for a balanced healthy content in the meals. Rising consumer inclination towards processed and ready-to-eat products with ensuring nutrition, safety and quality will propel product demand.

Beverages, bakery, and confectioneries happen to be the major end-users of the market. The demand of convenience food has been on the demand because of the uber busy lifestyle among urban people which has boosted the number of bakeries and confectioneries which serve beverages as a key part of their menu. This is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the synthetic food sector throughout the forecasted period.

Key participants include Aarkay Food Products, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Flavorchem, Sensient Technologies, FMC, DSM, BASF, Chr. Hansen, Döhler Group among others.

Emergen Research have segmented the global Synthetic Food Market based on product, end-users, distribution channel and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Synthetic Color Enzymes Hydrocolloids Antioxidants Flavor and Fragrances Fats and Oils

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Beverages Bakery and Confectionery Dairy and Frozen Products Animal and Pet Food Savory and Snacks

Distribution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Supermarkets Conventional Stores Online



Regional Analysis:

The Synthetic Food industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

