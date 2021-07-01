Pediatric Psoriasis Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

Rising awareness towards rare diseases, Rising R&D leading to the introduction of new drugs, cost-efficient therapeutic approach, government initiatives for Pediatric psoriasis field is driving the market during the forecast period.

The global pediatric psoriasis market was valued at USD 9.76 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 21.38 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 10.3%. The global Pediatric psoriasis market is growing at a significant pace owing to the growing demand for therapy for diseases such as pediatric psoriasis, favorable government initiatives followed by intensive product development. Considering the factors such as considering the physical development and rate of cutaneous absorption, treating a child with psoriasis has been a huge challenge. With the advent of technology, research has contributed significantly to the various development of treatment for the disease across the globe.

Researchers in emerging economies provide the untapped potential for the market to grow during the forecast period. The childhood population has very few approved treatment options for infantile psoriasis. Furthermore, to broaden the therapeutic options, key market players are taking vital initiatives to expand their product offerings. According to the Indian Society of Pediatric Dermatology, the incidence is expected to increase with age and is reported to be nearly 0.55% in the age group of 0–9 years. Moreover, Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies anticipate high market growth in the coming future. For instance, in July 2020, FDA approved Ustekinumab for plaque psoriasis in kids.

Key participants include AbbVie Inc.; Amgen Inc.; Johnson & Johnson; Novartis AG; Eli Lilly & Company; AstraZeneca; Celgene Corporation; UCB; and Merck, Boehringer Ingelheim and LEO Pharma and others.

Emergen research have segmented into the global Pediatric psoriasis market on the basis of type, treatment, end use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

Plaque psoriasis

Guttate psoriasis

Pustular psoriasis

Inverse psoriasis

Erythrodermic psoriasis

Mucosal/oral psoriasis

Nail psoriasis

Napkin or diaper psoriasis

Photosensitive psoriasis

Flexural psoriasis

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

Topical therapy

Oral

Injections

Biologics

Natural supplements

Phototherapy

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Research Organizations

Regional Analysis:

The Pediatric Psoriasis industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

