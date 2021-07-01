Follicular lymphoma treatment Market Types, Applications, Products, Share, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2027

Follicular lymphoma treatment Market Size – USD 2.08 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.6%, Market Trends – Growing demand for monoclonal antibodies, increasing prevalence and initiatives for improving quality of life of patient suffering from diseases are drivers leading to the growth of follicular lymphoma treatment market.

Newly approved drugs and clinical trial pipeline of follicular lymphoma therapeutics holds a promising future. Furthermore, the shift from cytotoxic to targeted and immunotherapeutic agents is expected to provide traction to the market. Although follicular lymphoma remains incurable, recently approved immunotherapeutic agents have shown the overall extended survival for the patient. The drugs that are approaching completion, rising awareness among healthcare providers will together contribute to the escalated demand. After the approval of rituximab, many novel medications emerged to treat follicular lymphoma. For instance, Obinutuzumab has recently been included in the Australian Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme for application in first-line, advanced follicular lymphoma.

The clinical outcomes show drastic changes with the emergence of enhanced first-line treatment in recent years. In case of recurrence of the disease, stem cell transplant may be a treatment option. These advantages are anticipated to considerably propel the market over the forecast period. Treatment patterns do not differ considerably in Asia from Western countries. The design of epidemiology is likely to shift with better healthcare. However, stringent regulatory policies for drug approval, coupled with the high cost of treatment, remains a major market restraint in low economic countries.

Key participants include AbbVie, Inc., Celgene, Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb and Company, Epizyme Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., and Novartis AG.

Emergen research have segmented into the global follicular lymphoma treatment market on the basis of treatment, route of administration, end use, and region:

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Targeted therapy

Chemotherapy

Radiation therapy

Stem cell transplant

Alkylating Agents

Nucleoside Analogues

Anthracycline Derivatives

Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

Oral

Parenteral

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Oncology Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Academic Research Institutes

Others

Regional Analysis:

The Follicular lymphoma treatment industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

