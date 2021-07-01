Companion Diagnostics Market Types, Applications, Products, Share, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2027

Companion Diagnostics Market Size – USD 2.43 Billion in 2019, Companion Diagnostics Market Growth – CAGR of 18.9%, Companion Diagnostics Market Trends – High demand from developing nations.

The global Companion Diagnostics Market is forecasted to reach USD 9.72 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Companion diagnostics are procedures or examinations that include knowledge necessary for the secure and prosperous usage of a medical drug in question. It enables the recognition of the possibility of an individual benefiting from a pharmaceutical drug or having adverse effects. It assists in assessing the patient reaction to a procedure so that medication may be modified to improve health and effectiveness. Increasing emphasis on personalized medicine should pave the way for companion diagnostics because it forms an integral part of personalized medicine. Owing to increased identification, care, and surveillance of a variety of illnesses, biomarkers and companion diagnostics have seen strong demand.

Such diagnostic assessments increase the product development cycle by rising and growing the research and development costs and raising the approval rates of the drug. Furthermore, the increasing growth in the prevalence of numerous tumors, respiratory ailments, infectious diseases, and neurological disorders across the globe is anticipated to boost potential demand for companion diagnostic tests. Nevertheless, high costs of associated diagnostic tests, combined with a shortage of reimbursement policies in certain countries, are likely to hinder market development over the forecasted era.

Key participants include Agilent Technologies, Foundation Medicine, Myriad Genetic Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, Arup Laboratories, Abbott, MolecularMD, BioMérieux, and Illumina, among others.

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Immunohistochemistry In Situ Hybridization Polymerase Chain Reaction Genetic Sequencing

Disease Indication Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Breast Cancer Lung Cancer Colorectal Cancer Skin Cancer

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories



Regional Analysis:

The Companion Diagnostics industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Companion Diagnostics Market concentration rate and processing rate of raw materials have also been conscripted in the report.

The report contains an assessment of the current price trends, as well as the factors influencing the global market size.

It throws light on the significant marketing strategies implemented by the eminent players in the industry.

Vital data and information concerning the producers, distributors, and downstream buyers involved in the global market, as well as the cost structure analysis and market mechanism, form the important elements of this report.

