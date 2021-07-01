Cobots Market Technology, Applications, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Size, Share, Types, Products, High Demand, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2027

Escalating demand for cobots in the logistics sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The Franka Emika Panda cobot can perform its operations with a precision of 0.1 mm, as well as its does not stray from its activities and will continuously function with the specified constraints such as in case of the task associated screw tightening, cobots will always accomplish it with the identical pressure and tension ascertaining quality consistency.

The benefits provided by cobots in the logistics industry is a significant factor driving the market demand. The growing pace of the e-commerce sector plays a crucial role in the demand for cobots to enhance efficiency while decreasing costs. In the warehouses, the human workforce doesn’t have to stride the routes for goods collections; thus, saving labor and time, along with mitigation of errors. From the customer point of view, it turns out to be faster delivery of goods, whereas, for workers, it results in shifting attention to other crucial responsibilities.

Key participants include FANUC, Aubo Robotics, Universal Robots, Yaskawa, KUKA, Techman Robot, Precise Automation, ABB, Rethink Robotics, and Doosan Robotics, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Infection Control Market on the basis of payload capacity, application, end-users, and region:

Payload Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Less than 5 Kg 5 Kg to 10 Kg Above 10 Kg

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Handling Assembling & Disassembling Dispensing Welding & Soldering Processing Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive Electronics Plastics & Polymers Furniture & Equipment Metals & Machining Food & Beverages Healthcare Others



Regional Analysis:

The Cobots industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

