Autonomous Vehicle Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Business Scenario, Product, Technology, Share and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

The growth of the market is attributed to the growing demand of self-driving cars along with regulatory frameworks, government funding, and investment in digital infrastructure.

Aside from that, automotive manufacturers are using ADAS in vehicles to reduce the speed of road accidents, further on improve the protection of pedestrians, occupants, and vehicles. However, highly advanced technological systems can often cause failures and malfunctions. This factor may hamper market growth.

The key factors hindering the expansion of the autonomous cars market is cybersecurity and the safety precautions surrounding it. Although the self-driving car market has enormous growth potential, many purchasers don’t seem to be quite able to deliver the keys because of the threat of hackers as they’re tend to take control of data during various situations as well as set destinations that is likely to threaten the privacy of passengers.

Key participants include Honda Motor Corporation, , Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz), Ford Motor Company, BMW AG, General Motors, Audi AG, Nissan Motor Company, Tesla and Toyota Motor Corporation among others.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Camera LiDAR Radar Ultrasonic Sensor

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Civil Robo Taxi Ride hail and share Self-driving bus Self-driving truck

Fuel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)



Regional Analysis:

The Autonomous Vehicle industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

