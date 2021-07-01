Alternative Proteins Market Technology, Product Scope, Demand, Business Scenario, Trends, Share, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

Alternative Proteins Market Size – USD 2.20 Billion in 2019, Alternative Proteins Market Growth – CAGR of 7.4%, Alternative Proteins Industry Trends – Changing consumer dynamics towards food consumption.

The global Alternative Proteins Market is projected to reach USD 3.89 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. Over the years, there has been a growing change in diets and lifestyles that have occurred with increasing industrialization, economic development, millennials, and globalization. This is often expected to possess a substantial impact on the nutrition, health and awareness status of the worldwide population, particularly in developing countries, which has actually led to the emergence and growth of this market.

According to Emergen Research, in 2019, the plant-based protein segment accounted for the most important share of the worldwide alternative protein market. This segment holds around 45.1% share of the market valuation and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of seven .8% throughout the forecasted period.

The market trends are in increasing interest, research, and capitalization around using new or non-traditional animals for protein for human consumption. as an example , through a completely unique process referred to as cellular agriculture, animal protein found in milk, meat, and eggs are often manufactured in laboratory settings through cell cultures.

Key participants include Kerry Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Corbion NV, Glanbia PLC, Tate & Lyle PLC, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill Incorporated among others.

The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Alternative Proteins market players.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Alternative Proteins market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The Alternative Proteins7 report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Alternative Proteins Market on the basis of source, application and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027) Plant Protein Mycoprotein Algal Protein Insect Protein

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027) Food and Beverages Dietary Supplements Animal Feed and Pet Food Personal Care and Cosmetics



Regional Analysis:

The Alternative Proteins industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional Insights:

The Alternative Proteins Market concentration rate and processing rate of raw materials have also been conscripted in the report.

The report contains an assessment of the current price trends, as well as the factors influencing the global market size.

It throws light on the significant marketing strategies implemented by the eminent players in the industry.

Vital data and information concerning the producers, distributors, and downstream buyers involved in the global market, as well as the cost structure analysis and market mechanism, form the important elements of this report.

