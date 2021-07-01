Food Cold Chain Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Growth, Applications, Technology, Types, Products and Forecasts Report 2027

Increased loss of food, growing demand for perishable food items, increase in the growth of cold chain infrastructure are driving the demand for the market.

Incorporating and processing temperature-sensible goods with cold chain solutions has become a part of supply chain management. Increased trade in perishable goods is expected to fuel demand over the forecast period for these solutions. Cold chain companies are gradually embracing renewable energy technologies like wind and solar to reduce overall operating costs.

The latest market study titled ‘Global Food Cold Chain Market’, released by Emergen Research, takes note of the most prominent growth potentials of the market, which assists industry stakeholders in comprehending the most recent market trends and growth prospects, besides helping them determine the prevailing growth opportunities and competitive scenarios of the market.

The cooling system is used for the prolongation of shelf life and to improve product consistency as part of cold chain solutions. Coolants used in cooling systems pose an environmental hazard because of their high global warming potential (GWP) and ozone depletion capability (ODP).

The study is inclusive of a comprehensive analysis of the commonly used marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the key market players. Taking into account the existing market development factors, historical events, and recent market trends, the study presents a balanced opinion on the future scenario of the global Food Cold Chain market. It thus supports its opinion by discussing the key corporate strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances, used by the market players to strengthen their global footprint.

Main players in the Food Cold Chain market include Americold Logistics LLC, Burris Logistics, Inc., Agro Merchant Group, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Lineage Logistics, LLC, Henningsen Cold Storage Company, Nordic Logistics, Swire Group, Preferred Freezer, and Wabash National, among others.

The latest report enables the reader to understand the significant drivers, opportunities, and restraints affecting the overall growth of the Food Cold Chain market.

It provides an accurate estimation of the revenue growth during the forecast timeline and sheds light on the growth potential of the market across the leading regions.

The report meticulously examines several growth prospects of the global market, paying attention to information such as the regulatory framework and political and economic outlooks of each region.

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027) Storage Transportation Monitoring components

Packaging Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027) Product Materials

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027) Fruits & vegetables Fruit pulp & concentrates Dairy products Fish, meat, and seafood Processed food Pharmaceuticals Bakery & confectionary Others

Equipment Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027) Storage equipment Transportation equipment



The Food Cold Chain industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

What is the scope of innovation in the current market landscape?

What are the current trends dictating global market growth?

What is the projected value of the market in 2027?

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

