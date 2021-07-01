Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Growth, Applications, Technology, Types, Products and Forecasts Report 2027

Favorable research funding sceanrio, increase in the demand for next-generation sequencing technique in cancer profiling and use of biomarkers in cancer profiling are driving the demand of the market.

The Cancer Tumor Profiling Market is expected to reach USD 31.99 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. This market’s growth is attributed to the increasing use of biomarkers in cancer profiling, eventually rising adoption of proteomic methods for biomarker research, thus helping to increase the drug development process over the estimated period. The growing demand for personalized medicine and the rise in cancer incidence across the globe is augmenting the demand for the industry. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Lung and Breast cancer is a common type of cancer, with around 2.09 million cases every year. The growing demand for cancer tumor profiling is driving the market for the estimated period.

Immunoassays segments are seen to have the largest market share in 2019. The Immunoassays technology is used to detect tumors with applications in Oncological Diagnostics, Prognostics, Monitoring and Treatment, and Screening.

Key participants include Caris Life Sciences, Foundation Medicine, GenomeDX, Genomic Health, Guardant Health, Helomics Corporation, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., Nanostring Technologies, Neogenomics Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, Qiagen N.V., Ribomed Biotechnologies Inc., among others.

Emergen Research have segmented the Cancer Tumor Profiling Market on the basis of technique type, technology, application, and region:

Technique Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Genomics Epigenetics Metabolomics Proteomics

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Immunoassays In Situ Hybridization Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH) Microarray Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Sequencing Technologies Next Generation Sequencing(NGS) Pyro Sequencing Sanger Sequencing Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Research Application Biomarker Discovery Personalized Cancer Medicine Clinical Application Oncological Diagnostics Prognostics Monitoring and Treatment Screening



Regional Analysis:

The Cancer Tumor Profiling industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

