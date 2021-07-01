Blockchain in Healthcare Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

Blockchain in Healthcare Market Size – USD 104.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 64.5%, Market Trends –Rise in threat of counterfeit drugs

Growing incidences of healthcare data breaches are a significant factor in driving the blockchain in healthcare market growth. Data breaches may lead to a loss of USD 380.0/ exposed record to the healthcare establishments; however, the existing systems are prone to various kinds of attacks. Patient records are vital to cybercriminals seeking comprehensive identity data, which results in safeguarding electronic health records and related personal information primary importance in the healthcare sector. Evolving blockchain technology has the potential to overcome the challenges faced by the healthcare institutions with solutions such as decentralized storage, smart contracts, and cryptography, to enhance data protection while upholding precision and averting unauthorized access.

Permissioned blockchain is likely to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. Permissioned blockchain is a private system and offers faster processing of transactions, better privacy, and enhanced security. These developed and deployed for specific organizational demands. A growing requirement to give restricted access is causative of the market growth.

Key participants include IBM, Microsoft, Gem, Chronicled, Hashed Health, Factom, Guardtime, Pokitdok, Patientory, and Blockpharma, among others.

The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Blockchain in Healthcare market players.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Blockchain in Healthcare market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The Blockchain in Healthcare7 report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global blockchain in healthcare market on the basis of type, application, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Permissioned/Private Blockchain

Permissionless/Public Blockchain

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Supply Chain Management

Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability

Claims Adjustment & Billing Management

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Others

Regional Analysis:

The Blockchain in Healthcare industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional Insights:

The Blockchain in Healthcare Market concentration rate and processing rate of raw materials have also been conscripted in the report.

The report contains an assessment of the current price trends, as well as the factors influencing the global market size.

It throws light on the significant marketing strategies implemented by the eminent players in the industry.

Vital data and information concerning the producers, distributors, and downstream buyers involved in the global market, as well as the cost structure analysis and market mechanism, form the important elements of this report.

