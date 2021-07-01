Video Wall Market is Driven By Increasing Demand from the Corporate Sector

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Video Wall Market (Module (LED Video Wall Display Modules, LCD Video Wall Display Modules, Others);Technology (Panel Based Video Wall, Cube Based Video Wall, Projection Based Seamless Displays); Application,(Indoor Advertisement, Outdoor Advertisement, Menu Board Advertisement, Billboard Advertisement); Vertical (Retail, Retail Banking, Quick Service Restaurants (QSR), Corporate, Government, Entertainment, Healthcare, Transportation, Education, Others)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis,2019 – 2027”,the overall Video Wall market worldwide and had registered a market value of US$ 4.20 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 19.8 % during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The global video wall market is highly driven by increasing urbanization and digitalization globally. The utilization of internet has increased the digitalization that is considered as one of the major factor which is driving the video wall market globally as companies are using it for advertising which attracts the customers and also increases the client base. Additionally, the education industries are using the wall videos to improve the educational experience of an individual, increase communication with the student and the visitors in the campus, and others.

Based on vertical, the Video Wall market has been segmented as retail, retail banking, quick service restaurants (QSR), corporate, government, entertainment, healthcare, transportation, education, others. The education segment dominates the vertical segment and accounts a market share of more than 25% in 2018. The education industry is using video walls to provide more information to the student and enhance their experiences. For education purpose the video walls are used in research labs, K-12 schools, colleges and universities, campus safety and others. However, the corporate segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in near future.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region due increasing disposable income among the individuals and declining prices of LEDs and LCDs in the region. Additionally, the presence of various manufacturers such as Toshiba, Samsung, Sony and others for the video walls in the region is expected to drive the market. The China accounts the largest market share in the region due to low cost manufacturing and presence of various local players in the country.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/video-wall-market

The Global Video Wall Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Module Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Technology Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Vertical Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Some of the prominent players operating in the Video Wall market include Navori SA, LG Display Co. Ltd., NEC Display Solutions, Toshiba Corporation, Adflow Networks, Omnivex Corporation, AU Optronics Corp., Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corporation.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the video wall market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for video wall?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the video wall market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global video wall market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the video wall market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com