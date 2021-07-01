Global Bone Cement Market Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.3% During The Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Bone Cement Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the bone cements market was valued at US$ 611.4 Mn in 2018, expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

The global bone cement market is growing effectually from 2019 to 2027 accredited to the rise in hip & knee replacement procedures, spinal surgeries, and dental implants on a global scale. The polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA)-based acrylic bone cement is widely utilized globally, generated maximum revenue share globally. The new launch of biomaterials with higher compressive strength in the form of powder and liquid will drive the market growth in the near future. Various other biodegradable calcium phosphate bone cement utilized in minimally invasive surgeries including vertebroplasty and balloon kyphoplasty shows promising growth. For instance, in June 2018, The US FDA has granted 510(k) clearance of Kyphon HV-R bone cement (by Medtronic plc) for fixation of pathological fractures due to osteoporosis or cancer.

Acrylic polymer mainly PMMA dominated the global bone cement market. Additionally, the utilization of polymeric and bioresorbable solutions for the reconstruction of tissue is on a rise. Liquid bone cement expected to show steady growth in the global market, enhancement in monomers; stabilizer and accelerator technology will drive the market growth. Development in bioengineered technology, FDA approval of new bone cement along with vacuum mixers, increasing elderly population with spinal defects, and rising surgical procedures for hip & knee replacement or fractures will drive the overall bone cement market.

In 2018, the U.S. generated maximum revenue share in the bone cement market due to an increase in prevalence for osteoporosis, rising hospital admissions for spinal surgeries, and hip & knee replacement or implantation procedures. Various applications of bone cement in the dental industry will boost the market growth. Factors limiting the market growth include monomer toxicity, nonbiodegradability, leakage of monomer, heat generation during exothermic polymerization, the formation of debris and others. Moreover, the burden of osteoporosis, fractures, the higher medical expense of surgical procedures, complexity in R&D, and unstructured reimbursement scenario are major factors hampering the overall bone cement market globally.

Key Market Movements:

Globally, the bone cements market is growing at a CAGR of 6.3% for the period from 2019 to 2027

Rapid technology expansion of biomaterials, and proliferating medical tourism industry will drive the market growth in the Asia Pacific market

The evident growth factors include increasing spinal surgical procedures globally, FDA approval of new products, increasing geriatric population, and awareness related to top applications in the bone cement industry for enhanced outcomes

Market limitations include high cost, post-surgery complications, less technology expansion, and usage of bone graft substitutes

Major players in this vertical are Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Cook Medical, DePuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew, Inc., DJO Global, Elite Surgical, Evolutis, Exactech, Inc., Alphatec Spine, Inc., Becton Dickinson, Tecres SpA, Teknimed SA, OsteoRemedies, LLC, Esschem., Inc. and others.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/bone-cement-market

The Global Bone Cement Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Type (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Application (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By End User Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the bone cement market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for bone cement?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the bone cement market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global bone cement market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the bone cement market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com