Global HR Analytics Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 12.8% Between 2019 And 2027

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports, “Global HR Analytics Market (By Component (Solution and Services), By Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), By Application (Payroll, Recruitment, Retention, Workforce & Employee Management, and Employee Development), By End-use Vertical (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, Aero/Auto/Transportation, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Education, Oil & Energy, Media & Entertainment, and Others)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Landscape, 2019 – 2027”, the global HR analytics market is expected to witness a growth of 12.8% CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The global HR analytics market accounted for US$ 2.33 Bn in 2018 and is likely to witness a notable growth, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. HR departments in various organizations are increasing their proficiencies from outdated reporting to the usage of analytics for real-time information on employee opportunities, issues and provision of enhanced solutions. Over time, the role of human resource has developed from an administrative function towards more planned partnership. A major driving force behind this evolution has been the continuous advancement in the technology. Rising demand for scaling up the efforts of HR personnel coupled with growing to requirement for automating the HR processes and facilitate the workforce engagement is boosting the market for HR analytics worldwide.

The HR analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, application, end-use vertical and geography. Based on component, the solution segment led the market in 2018 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. Growing adoption of HR analytics solutions across several end-use verticals is boosting the segment growth worldwide. Various organizations across the globe are implementing HR analytics solutions for refining and uplifting the overall experience and performance of the employee. These solutions also involve the employees in various activities, helping them nurture in an improved and healthier manner. Furthermore, based on geography, North America ruled the HR analytics market in 2018. The region is expected to continue with its reign during the forecast period. Growing investments in HR analytics is increasing at a greater extent as the use of data has become more evident in all functions.

Major players in the HR analytics market include Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Workday, Inc., The Sage Group plc, Kronos Incorporated, MicroStrategy Incorporated, International Business Machines Corporation, Tableau Software, Zoho, Crunchr, Visier Inc., GainInsights, Sisense Inc., and Talensoft among others. The major players are focusing on taking up strategies such as partnerships, product innovation, etc. to endure and stand out in the competitive market environment. For instance, in February 2019, Crunchr, one of the specialized HR Tech Company entered into a partnership with Mercer, which is one of the world’s largest human resource consulting firm. The two companies joined forces in order to bring HR to another level. The workforce or HR analytics solution from Crunchr will enable Mercer to set clear workforce priorities and develop a strategy for addressing them.

Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027

